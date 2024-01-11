Councillors refuse plans to build 58 retirement homes between Harrogate and York

Councillors have voted to refuse plans for 58 retirement homes with care facilities in Kirk Hammerton.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was described at the Selby and Ainsty planning committee on Wednesday afternoon as being “the right scheme in the wrong location”.

The homes were proposed at Station Road by the A59 junction and developer SageHaus Living said in documents they would help meet a “significant demand” for this type of elderly accommodation in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillors heard from former Labour MP and health minister Stephen Ladyman who is now the director of Oak Retirement, which is the company that would run the facility on behalf of SageHaus Living.

Councillors have voted to refuse plans for 58 retirement homes between Harrogate and York

The site would not be a care home but would have on-site qualified care staff, a community hub for people to socialise and a small shop.

Mr Ladyman said older people who live in this type of development stay healthy and maintain their independence for longer.

He added: “Older people don’t want to move out of their local community into urban environments.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme had been designed as a carbon neutral development to include solar panels on the roof, heat pumps as well as efficient lighting which Mr Ladyman said would result in 90 per cent less energy use.

This led to praise from Councillor Arnold Warneken, Green Party councillor for Ouseburn, who said: “We should allow planning applications that help us save the planet.”

He also said he had heard from people in the Kirk Hammerton area who would like to work at the facility if it was approved.

But the plans were recommended for refusal by council officer Kate Broadbank due to its location which she said would be unsuitable to its village surroundings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Broadbank also criticised the scheme’s accessibility to public transport.

A bus stop on the A59 is nearby but there is no footpath, shelter or road crossing.

However, Mr Ladyman argued that residents would only have to walk five minutes to get to Hammerton railway station, which is on the busy York to Harrogate line.

Councillors sided with the officer’s recommendation and voted by four votes to two to refuse the plans.