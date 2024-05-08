Councillors defer decision on plans to stop traffic outside former Harrogate Borough Council offices

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Impala Estates, which bought the building from Harrogate Borough Council for £4 million in 2020, wants to block traffic from entering to the front of the building, running between Swan Road to the west and Montpellier Road to the east.

The developer already has planning permission to convert Crescent Gardens into office and restaurant space.

However to close the road in front of the building, it would also require a separate ‘stopping up order’ from the Department for Transport, requiring a public consultation.

The plans to stop traffic outside the former Harrogate Borough Council offices have been deferred

Councillors on the Harrogate and Knaresborough planning committee considered the application to erect the planters and bollards this afternoon in Harrogate but were uneasy at the potential ramifications of their decision.

Local resident Patrick Turner urged councillors to refuse the scheme and said he and other residents use the road to get to their homes.

He said: “It’s a useful road providing access to and from the Duchy estate and beyond.

"It also takes some traffic away from busy roads nearby.

"It’s a quiet road, so why is there a need to stop it up?”

Planning agent Hamish Robertshaw spoke on behalf of Impala and described how measures would be put in place to stop vehicles from entering.

He added: “[The application] conforms to relevant policy causes no harm or impact and provides benefits to town centre and Crescent Gardens development.”

But Councillor Robert Windass (Conservative – Boroughbridge and Claro) said he didn’t understand why the application had been recommended for approval by a council officer in a report.

He said: “Are we going to be anti-car totally so we don’t let cars down roads?

"There have been numerous objections to this and a lot of people feel very strongly.

"It’s absolutely bizarre.”

Councillor Philip Broadbank (Liberal Democrat – Fairfax and Starbeck) added his concerns and said a public right of way that has existed for almost a century could be lost.

Councillors heard that a deal had been agreed between Harrogate Borough Council and Impala Estates to sell the road but Councillor Paul Haslam (Independent – Bilton and Nidd Gorge) said he wanted the plans to be deferred so more information could be received about the deal and whether the restrictions would be limited to vehicles.

He added: “We will make a small decision with potentially enormous consequences.”

Councillors unanimously voted to defer the application to a future planning committee pending another report.