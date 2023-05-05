Councillors back £11.2m Harrogate Station Gateway project but changes could be made

A special three-hour meeting of the Harrogate and Knaresborough area constituency committee took place at the Civic Centre in Harrogate today with just one item on the agenda.

The Station Gateway has been in development for three years after funding was won from the government’s Transforming Cities Fund to make the town centre more accessible to cyclists and pedestrians.

Among the proposals include making Station Parade single-lane to add cycle and bus lanes and part-pedestrianising James Street.

Councillors have backed the £11.2m Harrogate Station Gateway project but changes to the scheme could be made

But it’s divided the town with the results of the latest round of public consultation, published in January, suggesting the Harrogate public are narrowly against it.

Passionate points

During the meeting there were passionate points made both for and against it going ahead.

At several points, chair Councillor Pat Marsh had to ask a rowdy public gallery, who appeared to be firmly against the proposals, to stop shouting, cheering or booing while people were speaking.

Ten different people made pleas to councillors to vote against the plans, including representatives from Harrogate Civic Society, Harrogate Residents’ Association and different business groups.

Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce has been a long-term opponent of the scheme and its acting CEO Martin Mann said the project would hurt town centre businesses who are struggling to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

William Woods, representing the Independent Harrogate group, said 12 months or more of construction could “push many businesses over the edge”.

He added: “If you really care about Harrogate you must reject this scheme and look at other options.”

However, Jemima Parker, chair of green group Zero Carbon Harrogate, said the town should emulate other urban centres across the country who have implemented active travel schemes to transform their town centres.

She said: “We need to grasp the vision of a low carbon future where shared and active travel complement a less-polluted and congested Harrogate.”

‘Road to nowhere’

But with the council recently failing in bids for government funding to create cycle lanes on Victoria Avenue, as well as scrapping phase two of the Otley Road cycle path and the Beech Grove low-traffic neighbourhood, concerns were repeatedly raised about where the cycle route would connect to and what the council’s overall strategy for active travel was.

Judy D’Arcy Thompson said the Gateway would create a “road to nowhere” for cyclists and also questioned how many would use the route, adding: “This is not Holland but it’s hilly and often chilly Harrogate.”

After the public comments, council officers gave a presentation that reiterated the reasons why they believe the project should go ahead.

Richard Binks, head of major projects and infrastructure at the council, outlined what he said were the benefits of the scheme.

He argued that fears about tailbacks across the town centre due to Station Parade becoming one-way were unfounded.

Mr Binks said modelling has suggested, in a worst case scenario, that the changes would add between 40 and 50 seconds extra for motorists travelling across the town.

He said: “People want a more rounded experience when they visit the town centre – the status quo is not sustainable.”

‘We’re charged with making decisions’

It was then the turn of councillors to give their views on the proposals with Liberal Democrat member for Knaresborough West, Matt Walker, calling it an “11 million pound vanity project”.

Councillor Walker said: “I welcome any investment for the right project but it has to support our green and robust economy and safeguard the heritage and environment of the town so it remains a great place to live and work.”

But Councillor Michael Harrison, who sits on the council’s decision making executive, accused Councillor Walker of “playing to the gallery” and said councillors were elected to make tough decisions that weren’t always popular with the general public.

He said: “I know the easiest thing to do is nothing.

"Making decisions to do anything in Harrogate is difficult but we’re charged with making decisions.

“There are lots of dissenting voices and misinformation being spread.”

‘Wrong scheme for the town’

Veteran Liberal Democrat councillor Pat Marsh, who represents Stray, Woodlands and Hookstone, said the Gateway was the “wrong scheme” for Harrogate.

She said: “It will send idling traffic up through our town.

"I’m surprised those with green credentials haven’t understood idling traffic increases fumes in our air.”

However, Conservative councillor for Bilton and Nidd Gorge, Paul Haslam, said the scheme would offer benefits for businesses and the environment alike and by refusing it Harrogate would risk heading towards “a path to mediocrity”.

He said: “We need to create a USP to attract shoppers and we will attract visitors here.”

Ultimately, Liberal Democrat councillor for Coppice Valley and Duchy, Peter Lacey, proposed a motion that backed the project going ahead but with three caveats.

These were that the “genuine concerns” of residents and groups are listened to, local councillors have a “meaningful role” in the implementation of the scheme and that a “rigorous monitoring system” to examine its potential impact on traffic, environment and business is put in place.

It passed by ten votes to three, with Councillor Matt Walker, Councillor Michael Schofield and Councillor Pat Marsh, who are all Liberal Democrats, voting against it.

What happens next?

The council’s executive will meet on May 30 to decide whether to put forward a business case for the project.

The council’s executive member for highways, Keane Duncan, attended today’s meeting and told councillors that he will listen to the suggestions put forward by councillors, business owners and residents.