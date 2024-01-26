Councillor Keane Duncan’s campervan quest across North Yorkshire ‘a load of tripe’ says political rival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Conservative candidate Councillor Keane Duncan announced this week that he is embarking on an “epic” 100-day quest in a campervan called Peggy ahead of the election on May 2.

He said he’ll be taking the vehicle around North Yorkshire to meet voters in person and to show that he’ll be a mayor for the whole county.

Councillor Duncan even said he’d be eating ration packs and sleeping in the wilderness to get back to nature whilst he is away from home.

Keith Tordoff believes that Keane Duncan’s campervan quest across North Yorkshire is ‘a load of tripe’

But his rival Mr Tordoff was sceptical and called it a “PR stunt” and when he spoke to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

He said: “I’ve never heard such a load of tripe.

"Only the gullible will fall for that.

"He’ll be having pizza and fish and chips.”

Mr Tordoff unsuccessfully stood to be North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner in 2021 and during the campaign embarked on a tour of his own around North Yorkshire in a smart car meeting the electorate and promoting his bid.

The former police officer from Pateley Bridge accused Councillor Duncan of copying his idea but wished him well on his journey.

Councillor Duncan has emblazened Peggy with his campaign slogan “Keane for Mayor” but missing is any mention of the Conservative Party.

Mr Tordoff said this might be deliberate due to negative perceptions of the national party and jokingly added it might have invited wags to let down his tyres when he’s asleep.

He added: “As the North Yorkshire Conservative councillor in charge of highways, at least if his mayoral campaign is unsuccessful he will have discovered first hand the terrible state of the roads in the county.

"Happy camping.”

Responding to Mr Tordoff’s comments, Councillor Duncan told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “My campaign is a positive one, focused on connecting with every community in North Yorkshire and representing all corners of our vast county.

“My campaign is also a respectful one.

"I will not trash my opponents or use offensive language as I feel this only reflects poorly on those choosing to do so.

“We now have 98 days to polling day.