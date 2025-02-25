Work begins on £800,000 regeneration project in Sherburn-in-Elmet town centre

Work to transform Sherburn-in-Elmet town centre is underway.

A series of upgrades will be made to the east side of Low Street, improving facilities and the area’s appearance to “drive investment and create a more attractive town centre”.

They include replacing poor surfacing including damaged cobbles, discoloured pavements and blocked gullies.

New parking bays will be created and new public benches, signage and a new town centre map will be installed.

Coun Mark Crane, North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for open to business, whose responsibilities include economic development and regeneration, said: “This is all about making the town a more welcoming, attractive and safer environment.

“At the moment, there are a number of issues with parking spaces not clearly marked, broken street furniture and a lack of consistency in the area’s overall appearance.

“We hope these improvements can help to create a more exciting and appealing hub where our local businesses can thrive.”

The work is being undertaken as part of funding of up to £800,000 that has been allocated to bring a package of improvements to Sherburn-in-Elmet.

It is expected to take up to six months to complete and will be carried out in phases to minimise disruption for residents, visitors and businesses in the town, focusing on areas between The Swan pub and C & G Starkey Family Butchers.

Jonathan France, owner of The Fish Bank, on Low Street, said: “Sherburn-in-Elmet has a classic and bustling high street that offers a lot for residents and visitors.

“Whether it’s the butchers, shops that sell fresh fruit and vegetables, fish and chips, pubs and new eateries, you don’t have to drive outside of the town to get what you want.

“There is an influx of new families moving to the area and a big part of that is because of what the high street has to offer.

“Anything that can be done to make it look even better is something I’m pleased to support.”

The improvements have been financed in part by the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), which is administered by North Yorkshire Council in the county.

North Yorkshire Council’s leader, Coun Carl Les, who is chairman of the UKSPF local partnership group in the county, said: “We want to have economically vibrant and thriving town centres that benefit all who live, work and visit.

“We hope the improvements enhance the local environment, drive economic growth and foster the pride and community spirit that already exists in the town.”

The project, which has also been supported by Sherburn-in-Elmet Town Council, has been welcomed by Coun Bob Packham, the local member for the Sherburn-in-Elmet division on North Yorkshire Council.

Coun Packham said: “I very much support this. Our town centre is thriving but the poor state of this part of Low Street threatens long-term sustainability.

“This refurbishment fits in with the common aims of North Yorkshire Council and Sherburn-in-Elmet Town Council to support local businesses and enhance the environment for residents.”

The designs were drawn up by architects at Align Property Partners, the council’s multi-disciplinary building design consultancy.

Richard Gale, head of architecture at Align, said: “We are delighted that work has started on this exciting project which we hope will be well-received by the local community to improve the quality of the public realm in Sherburn-in-Elmet.”