Work begins on new football pitches at Whinmoor Grange as Leeds City Council hopes site will be ready to host matches in September 2025
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The full-size grass pitches are taking shape on council-owned land at Whinmoor Grange, close to the Arium horticultural nursery off Thorner Lane.
Designed to Sport England standards and complemented by dedicated parking facilities and attractive landscaping, they are intended to replace a pair of existing pitches at Smeaton Approach.
The land currently occupied by the Smeaton Approach pitches has been earmarked for use as a community hub – provisionally comprising a primary school, medical centre and convenience supermarket – serving a new residential development.
Subject to planning approval, the development will deliver up to 925 homes as part of the wider East Leeds Extension housing growth programme.
The Smeaton Approach pitches will remain available for use until the Whinmoor Grange site is ready.
Councillor Salma Arif, Leeds City Council’s executive member for adult social care, active lifestyles and culture, said: “We want people across Leeds to lead healthy, active lives and, to support that ambition, we’re determined to provide them with access to the very best sporting facilities.
“The new football pitches at Whinmoor Grange will be an excellent example of the results being delivered by this approach and the difference we are making to our communities.”
Work at Whinmoor Grange is being carried out in two phases.
The first, which began in July, involves the construction of the pitches themselves.
Phase two, which is scheduled to start in 2025, includes the creation of a 50-space car park as well as new walking and cycling infrastructure.
It is hoped that, once the pitches have been seeded and allowed to mature, the site will be ready to begin hosting matches in September next year.
The scheme has been designed by NPS Leeds and is being delivered for the council by Cleveland Land Services.
The primary school planned for Smeaton Approach would also have its own pitch, available for public use outside of school hours.
In addition, major improvements have recently been carried out at leisure centres in Wetherby, Armley, Morley and Rothwell.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.