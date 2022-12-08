Why losing Harrogate's horticultural nursery will be ‘big, sad loss’ for Harlow Hill, says councillor

HBC’s cabinet met Wednesday to rubber stamp a purchase of land so a larger nursery can be built elsewhere in the district.

The move paves the way for a sale of its current nursery at Harlow Hill to a housing developer, with 62 homes mooted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site on Nursery Lane is where the council grows flowers for its displays across the district. It also sells plants to members of the public to bring in revenue.

Harrogate Borough Council has decided to relocate its horticultural nursery from Harlow Hill.

An officers report - which did not disclose the specific location of the land the council wants to buy – said it was in the Killinghall and Hampsthwaite ward and valued above £250,000.

Liberal Democrat member for Harlow & St Georges Division on North Yorkshire County Council, Michael Schofield, said the move away from Harlow Hill will be keenly felt by residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “You’re forcing people who live here to drive their car elsewhere. That could be detrimental and it’s not very eco-friendly.”

Coun Schofield is also landlord of the nearby Shepherd’s Dog pub and he decorates the pub with plants bought from the nursery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said many people enjoy buying plants there and walking through the Pinewoods and Valley Gardens afterwards.

He added the nursery also serves as part of a horticultural trail as it connects with RHS Harlow Carr and Horticap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I understand what people may call progress but we have three fantastic horticultural sites all within walking distance of each other. That inspires people. Residents living here will be very sad to see it go”.

Harlow Hill is not represented on Harrogate Borough Council after Conservative Jim Clark resigned in October. There will not be a by-election as the council will be abolished on March 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

HBC argues in the report discussed last night that a move to a larger site will enable greater commercial opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Harlow Hill nursery is a significant earner for the council with its 2020/21 annual report stating it brought in income of £153,477.

Conservative cabinet member for environment, waste reduction and recycling, Coun Sam Gibbs, told cabinet that the move away from Harlow Hill is “the right next step”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We will be aware of all the good that the Harlow Hill nursery does but also its shortcomings, particularly around size and commercial opportunities going forward. Therefore, there’s a real need to move on from Harlow Hill as we look to the future.