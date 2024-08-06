When Brimhams Active launched only three years ago, there were already questions about how long it would last.

Harrogate Borough Council created the leisure company during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic to run 12 venues, including the Turkish Baths in Harrogate, at an “arm’s-length” from the council.

The financial case for doing this was clear. Brimhams would potentially save the council millions in construction costs at the new Ripon pool and the refurbishment schemes that had already been announced for the pools in Harrogate and Knaresborough.

Then not long after Brimhams was agreed, it was confirmed Harrogate Borough Council would soon be abolished and replaced by North Yorkshire Council.

The new council inherited different operating models for the many leisure centres across North Yorkshire.

The Conservative-run executive has decided to simplify things by running them all in-house.

It’s now confirmed that a new organisation called Active North Yorkshire will launch on September 1.

It spells the end of Brimhams Active, which will see its facilities transfer over by spring 2025.

Knaresborough Leisure Centre

Despite its short shelf life, North Yorkshire Council has pointed to achievements including major refurbishments of the aforementioned leisure centres in Knaresborough, Ripon and Harrogate.

It also says Brimhams has pioneered a greater focus on health and well-being, which has inspired the thinking behind Active North Yorkshire.

Saving money and streamlining services

Harrogate Council said Brimhams Active would streamline services and save around £400,000 of taxpayers’ cash a year through business rates relief and VAT benefits.

The former council spent around £300,000 setting the company up, which included a new website, logo and strategy.

Around 160 staff moved across and remained in the roles they held at HBC.

Brimhams Active was led by managing director Mark Tweedie until he resigned last month.

As well as running leisure centres and pools, Brimhams used the council’s former community centres, such as in Jennyfields and Fairfax, for health and well-being activities alongside other providers like the NHS.

When Brimhams launched, some councillors expressed doubts about taking away the direct management control from the council.

Coun Chris Aldred (Liberal Democrat, High Harrogate and Kingsley) previously sat on Harrogate Borough Council and has worked as a council leisure officer outside of Harrogate.

He said he initially feared HBC had made the wrong decision in creating Brimhams.

However, Coun Aldred told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that he’s been impressed with its achievements.

Coun Aldred said: “I think no one can argue with what Brimhams has achieved.

“The sports and leisure provision throughout the old Harrogate district has vastly improved to what it was in 2020. Not only through the tremendous new facilities in Harrogate, Knaresborough and Ripon, which continue to be extremely popular but also the use of the old community centres.”

Ripon pool woes

While residents in Knaresborough and Harrogate can now enjoy state-of-the-art facilities costing a combined £22m thanks in part to Brimhams, the Hydro scheme went almost two million pounds over budget after it was discovered part of the building’s steel frame had corroded.

By most accounts, the upgraded facilities have been popular with customers.

Ripon now has a new swimming pool named after the city’s Olympic diving hero Jack Laugher.

However, the gym element has turned into a disaster.

The council has now spent £8.5m pumping grout into a void underneath the old leisure centre to stabilise the ground so it can be refurbished.

But there are no guarantees that it will work.

Harrogate Borough Council was warned the site might not be suitable for refurbishment because Ripon sits on a layer of water-soluble rock called gypsum which can cause sinkholes.

It’s a desperate situation that North Yorkshire Council has inherited but will need to solve, with Brimhams customers still using a makeshift gym erected in the leisure centre car park.

‘Excited for the future’

The council has pledged there will be no redundancies when Active North Yorkshire launches to replace Brimhams Active.

Users of the leisure centres shouldn’t see much difference other than new branding.

Brimhams had a strategy that placed a big focus on health and well-being with increased options for fitness classes and gym facilities, which the council said will continue under the new organisation.

Chair of the Brimhams Active board, Nic Harne, said the council was excited about what will come next for leisure in the district.

He told the LDRS: “Over the past two years, Brimhams Active has made significant strides in promoting health and well-being within our community and we’re excited about the future.

“With several new facilities opening last year, it’s a great time for leisure and well-being in the area.

“However, as part of North Yorkshire Council’s county-wide strategic leisure review, we recognise the need for a unified approach.

“We are proud to announce the creation of Active North Yorkshire, a single in-house operator serving the entire region.

“Brimhams facilities will seamlessly move to this new service by spring 2025.

“Active North Yorkshire will build upon the valuable lessons learned from Brimhams’ successful pivot to well-being.

“Our model, which emphasises an inclusive approach to health and active well-being supporting more people to become and remain active, will be rolled out across the entire county.

“Our commitment to maintaining high quality services remains unwavering. We believe that retaining our expertise and approach during this transition will benefit the entire community.”