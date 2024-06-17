What did Harrogate district councillors spend their £10,000 locality budgets on?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Each year, councillors are handed £10,000 by North Yorkshire Council to spend in their area.

Members representing parts of the former Harrogate district supported a diverse range of projects in 2023/24.

These included activities for Ripon school children during the summer holidays, helping rural villages celebrate the King’s Jubilee, improving Sunday bus services in Nidderdale and testing pollution levels in the River Nidd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Find out how your councillors used their locality budget and which organisation received the money below.

The Civic Centre in Harrogate.

£1,500: Fund the purchase of football posts, a portaloo, training equipment and a line marker / Harrogate Railway Junior Football Club

£1,000: Fund the Dance Movement Psychotherapist and associated costs of the trial sessions of the CareFree Space Group Pilot Scheme / Dancing for Well-Being.

£350: Fund the costume hire and refreshments for the 2 productions in October 2023 / Harrogate Dramatic Society.

£300: Fund the purchase of safety clothing for the Help at Home Handymen / Help at Home with Harrogate & District Community Action (HADCA).

£1,350: Fund the swimming pool hire for the community swim sessions for women / Al Haadiyah Harrogate.

£3,000: Purchase 15 tablets for outdoor project use / Northern Star Academies Trust at Harrogate High School.

£1,000: Fund one months’ warehouse rental for the project / Resurrected Bites.

£1,200: Provision of funding for Year 1 & Year 2 children to attend Enchantica Christmas Show / Grove Road Community Primary School.

£300: Fund the 10 Boxercise Coaching classes and refreshments for the Community Litter Picks / North Yorkshire Connected Spaces.

Philip Broadbank (Liberal Democrat, Fairfax & Starbeck)

£1,500: Fund the purchase of football posts, a portaloo, training equipment and a line marker / Harrogate Railway Junior Football Club.

£1,500: Fund the provision and service costs of mobile youth facility in Starbeck / Inspire Youth Yorkshire.

£3,500: Purchase replacement IT equipment / Harrogate and District Community Action.

£2,750: Purchase of one Profile bed for the students / Henshaws College, Starbeck.

£750: Fund the replacement of some Christmas street lights on Starbeck High Street / Starbeck Christmas Lights Appeal.

Barbara Brodigan (Liberal Democrat, Ripon Ure Bank & Spa)

£500: Fund the insurance, venue hire, St. John’s Ambulance and registration with British Cycling for the Charity Bike Ride / Ripon Rotary Club.

£500: Fund the venue hire, publicity, printing, sound equipment for the 6th poetry festival in Ripon / Ripon Poetry Festival.

£500: Fund the purchase and installation of new Ripon boundary signs / Ripon Bid.

£1,000: Fund the venue and equipment hire for the Summer Funfest / Ripon Together.

£1,500: Fund the resources, refreshments and promotion of the evening Youth Activities at Spa Park, Ripon / Inspire Youth Yorkshire.

£500: Fund the publicity and promotional material for the annual heritage festival – St Wilfrid’s Procession Day / St Wilfrid’s Procession.

£500: Fund the flowering bulbs & hire of grass cutting equipment to cut the grass along Ripon ByPass / Ripon Rotary Club.

£500: Fund the publicity and promotion of the annual event in Ripon / Ripon Theatre Festival.

£500: Fund the badge awards, certificates, t-shirts and vouchers for the “Ripon Power of 10” young people’s volunteering scheme / HADCA.

£500: Purchase an Outside Basket swing chair for all the young children / Mowbray School.

£500: Purchase a video security camera to promote safety of club members and security of the bowling green / Ripon Spa Bowling Club.

£500: Fund the venue hire, refreshments, insurance, registration & promoting of the Rotary Charity Bike Ride / Ripon Rotary Club.

£1,500: Fund the repair and maintenance of the all-weather sports pitch surface / Ripon Grammar.

£1,000: Fund the staffing, refreshments and craft materials for the Teen Talk weekly drop-in session at Ripon Library / Ripon YMCA.

Nick Brown (Conservative, Wathvale & Bishop Monkton

£1,500: Fund the installation of a new heating system / Friends of Christ the Consoler.

£500: Purchase a Christmas tree / Bishop Monkton Parish Council.

£500: Fund the purchase and installation of a second defibrillator for the village / Baldersby Parish Council.

£500: Fund the purchase and installation of a new parish noticeboard / Kirbyhill & District Parish Council.

£500: Fund the purchase and installation of a new village noticeboard / Marton Le Moor Parish Council.

£500: Purchase a new solar panel for the speed sign / Melmerby Parish Council.

£500: Fund the renovation of benches in the village / Rainton with Newby Parish Council.

£500: Purchase of equipment for the Youth Engagement Programme – YEP! / Skelton Cum Newby Parish Council.

£500: Purchase and installation of a new bench on Leeming Lane / Langthorpe Parish Council.

£500: Purchase and installation of new recycled seating / Roecliffe and Westwick Parish Council.

£500: Purchase 2 x planters for Hutton Conyers village / Hewick and Hutton Parish Council.

£500: Purchase a ‘Thank You for driving carefully’ sign for the village / Sharow Parish Council.

£500: Fund the vegetation clearance from the island in the large pond / North Stainley with Sleningford Parish Council.

£500: Purchase new blinds for the wis at the Sports Pavilion / Dishforth Parish Council.

£500: Purchase of plants for the wild area at the new community park / Asenby Parish Council.

£500: Purchase of replacement signs for the village / Cundall and Norton Le Clay Parish Council.

£1,000: Fund the restoration and associated works of the Grade I listed organ / Friends of Christ the Consoler.

Felicity Cunliffe-Lister (Liberal Democrat, Masham & Fountains)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

£350: Fund the electrical connection for the installation of the Masham defibrillator / Heart of Masham.

£2,000: Fund the purchase and refurbishment of the village pub in Grewelthorpe / Friends of the Crown.

£2,000: Fund a contribution to the freehold purchase costs / Masham Community Office.

£1,500: Fund the Circus skills entertainer, children’s disco and modern dance performers for the festival / Highside Playing Field Association.

£600: Purchase a new spreader for the bowling club / Masham Bowling Club.

£300: Purchase a printer / Grewelthorpe Parish Council.

£1,080: Fund the wellbeing practitioners to deliver 12 activity sessions / Masham Wellbeing Group.

£315: Fund the purchase and installation of an awning to protect the foodshare table / Masham Foodshare.

£1,000: Purchase a new pitch mower / Masham Cricket Club.

£427.50: Fund the purchase of replacement tables for activities, learning and development / Kirkby.

£427.50: Fund the hiring of heaters for the Town Hall / Masham Town Hall.

Cllr Sam Gibbs (Conservative, Valley Gardens & Central Harrogate)

£1,500: Fund the purchase of phonics books / Western Primary School.

£1,500: Provide a contribution towards the launch of Help out Harrogate / Harrogate and District Community Action (HADCA).

£2,200: Fund the refurbishment of the shower facilities in the Springboard Day Centre / Harrogate Homeless Project.

£4,000: Fund the creation and commission of new lighting projections and animation / Harrogate International Festivals.

£800: Funding towards essential IT equipment / Harrogate & District Community Action (HADCA).

Hannah Gostlow (Liberal Democrat, Knaresborough East) £500 Purchase of girl’s protective kit for hardball cricket / Knaresborough Cricket Club

£2,500: Fund the outdoor LED screen hire, insurance, waste disposal & First Aid at the screening of Glastonbury Festival / Knaresborough & District Chamber.

£500: Purchase of equipment for the community café / Centre on Gracious Street (COGS).

£500: Installation and maintenance of a new kiln / Henshaws.

£1,300: Fund the room hire and refreshments for the Adult Learning Courses at the hub / Knaresborough Well-Being Hub.

£1,500: Fund the events management cost for the year / Knaresborough Connectors.

£1,500: Fund the roof repairs at the Balance Wellness Centre in Knaresborough / Yorkshire Yoga.

£500: Fund the purchase of consumable materials for the 12-month project – Art-Craft-Chat / Sunflower Art Studios CIC.

£600: Fund the restoration work of the Giraffe & Zebra paintings on the Renaissance Knaresborough’s Trompe L’oeil Trail / Renaissance Knaresborough.

£300: Fund the signage, publicity, stacking chairs, display stands, wall-mounted leaflet dispensers and audio-visual equipment for the new Heritage Information Centre in Knaresborough / Knaresborough Museum Association.

£300: Fund the community living room in Knaresborough Library / FOLK – Friends of Knaresborough.

Michael Harrison (Conservative, Killinghall, Hampsthwaite & Saltergate)

£500: Fund a contribution towards the future maintenance of the vehicles used to provide the help at home service / Harrogate & District Community Action (HADCA).

£400: Fund the purchase of 26 training tops for Killinghall Nomads Sportability Team / Killinghall Nomads JFC.

£1,600: Fund a contribution to the cost of providing a Sunday and Bank Holiday number 24 bus service / Dales and Bowland Community Interest Company.

£3,000: Fund the purchase and installation of a VAS for Hampsthwaite Village / Hampsthwaite Parish Council.

£500: Assist with the running costs for the family day out event / Hampsthwaite Village Society.

£1,000: Fund the siding out of the west side footpath of the B6161, from Crag Hill to Picking Croft Lane / NYC Highways.

£3,000: Fund the repairs and purchase new equipment for The Glebe playground / Killinghall Parish Council.

Paul Haslam (Independent, Bilton & Nidd Gorge)

£300: Fund the purchase of materials for the King’s Coronation celebration event / Bilton United Reformed Church.

£300: Fund the Family Funtime events in August 2023 / Bilton Area Methodist Church.

£400: Fund the heating costs for the Warm Welcome Space / Bilton Methodist Church.

£1,000: Fund the training, PPE and equipment to carry out river water quality surveys in the Nidd and associated Becks in Harrogate / Nidd Action Group.

£1,494: Fund the delivery of the Own My Life Course / New Beginnings.

£1,140: Fund the rent of the warehouse for 1 month / Resurrected Bites.

£1,170: Fund the setting up of The Day programme for young people / New Beginnings.

£1,000: Fund the water sampling, training, PPE and supporting equipment to test the water quality of the River Nidd / Nidd Action Group.

£1,000: Purchase and installation of a 2nd VAS on Hookstone Road / NYC Highways.

£1,140: Fund the rent of the warehouse for 1 month / Resurrected Bites.

£500: Fund the purchase of items for the cost-of-living fund / New Beginnings.

£556: Fund the purchase of horticultural materials / Henshaws.

Nathan Hull (Conservative, Washburn & Birstwith)

£300: Fund the hiring of the live band for the Birstwith Village Party to commemorate the King’s Coronation / Birstwith Horticultural Society.

£1,000: Fund the refurbishment of Low Laithe bus shelter seating area in Hartwith cum Winsley Parish / Hartwith cum Winsley Parish Council.

£600: Fund the upgrading of the toilet facilities at the village hall / Fewston Parochial Hall.

£1,858.20: Installation of new defibrillator and cabinet (with electrical connections) in Nesfield Village / Nesfield with Langbar Parish Council (as part of Mid Wharfedale Parish Council).

£900: Provision of specialist matting to increase mobility access to uneven/muddy ground for disabled visitors to the Annual Birstwith Show / Birstwith Horticultural Society.

£1,000: Fund the repairs, upgrades and improvements to the children’s playpark / Birstwith Parish Council.

£1,243.60: Provision and installation of a defibrillator and cabinet for Castley Village / Lower Washburn Parish Council.

£1,000: Provision of a new secure Notice Board for Beckwithshaw Village community / Beckwithshaw Parish Council.

£900: Fund the installation of a new/replacement defibrillator / Weeton Parish Council.

£1,198.20: Purchase various planters for Birstwith Village / Birstwith in Bloom.

Peter Lacey (Liberal Democrat, Coppice Valley & Duchy)

£372: Provide a contribution to the school residential trip / Coppice Valley Primary School.

£350: Fund the costume hire and refreshments for the 2 productions in October 2023 / Harrogate Dramatic Society.

£1,000: Fund the tree works to improve access to facilities for community groups / St Wilfrid’s PCC.

£2,000: Fund the fireproofing of the ground floor of the new centre/ Birk Crag Girl Guiding Centre.

£1,500: Provide a contribution to the launch of the Help out Harrogate project / Harrogate and District Community Action (HADCA).

£1,000: Provide a contribution to the costs of the community hub / Coppice Valley Primary School.

£500: Provide a contribution to the costs of the school trip to Harrogate Theatre / Coppice Valley Primary School.

£1,400: To fund the warehouse rent and purchase of equipment for a new warehouse kitchen / Resurrected Bites.

£448: Purchase a garden shed for the Nature School / Coppice Valley Primary School.

£730: Fund the two fire doors for the ground floor of the new centre / Birk Crag Girl Guiding Centre.

£700: Fund the renewables survey as part of securing an improved heating system / St Wilfrid’s Church and Community Centre.

John Mann (Conservative, Oatlands & Pannal)

£483: Fund the purchase of a new printer and leaflets and business cards for the furniture scheme / Essential Needs.

£5,000: To refurbish, replace and provide additional lights within the 7 to 8 trees on the green, using tree wrapping lights / Pannal & Burn Bridge Parish Council.

£3,160: Provision and installation of the VAS sign on Hookstone Road, Harrogate near to Oatlands Infants School / NYC Highways.

£1,340: Fund the provision and installation of a VAS to be located at Streetlight 12 on Hookstone Road, Harrogate / NYC Highways.

Pat Marsh (Liberal Democrat, Stray, Woodlands & Hookstone)

£2,000: Fund the purchase of football posts, a portaloo, training equipment and a line marker / Harrogate Railway Junior Football Club.

£500: Fund the coach hire for the day trips / Harrogate and District Over 50’s Forum.

£5,000: Redevelop an area of the school into a new outdoor area for the pupils / St Aidan’s Church of England High School.

£2,000: Purchase a replacement hoist / Henshaws.

£500: Fund the redecorating of the ceilings in all the rooms at Harrogate Community House /Harrogate and District Community Action (HADCA).

Andrew Murday (Liberal Democrat, Nidderdale)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

£1,194: Purchase a defibrillator for the village of Bewerley and surrounding parish / Bewerley Parish Council.

£1,500: Fund the administration of the community transport service / Nidd Plus Community Hub.

£1,500: Fund the Sunday service on bus route 24 between Harrogate and Pateley Bridge / Dales and Bowland Community Interest Company.

£2,600: Fund the groundwork costs of improving the entrance for disabled access and rebuild a wall / Christ Church Community Centre.

£500: Fund the end of season cricket pitch preparation / Darley Cricket Club.

£1,000: Fund the leaders in Running Fitness (LiRF) and Coaches in Running Fitness (CiRF) courses / Nidderdale Fell and Trail.

£450: Fund the refreshments, gas and electricity for the Cuth Caff community café / Upper Nidderdale Parochial Church Council.

£1,256: Fund the purchase and installation of handrails at Pateley Bridge recreation ground war memorial / Bewerley Parish Council.

Cllr Andy Paraskos (Conservative, Spofforth with Lower Wharfedale & Tockwith)

£300: Purchase refreshments and decorations for the hall and grounds at the Sicklinghall Coronation Big Lunch / Sicklinghall Village Hall Committee.

£500: To purchase and give a Coronation mug to the children of the parish / Spofforth Parish Council.

£400: Purchase a new King’s Coronation bench for Bickerton / Bilton and Bickerton Parish Council.

£300: Fund the food for the village over 65’s Christmas dinner / Kirby Overblow Parish Council.

£1,000: Purchase and installation of a VAS / Little Ribston Parish Council.

£1,000: Fund the planting of an evergreen hedge / Follifoot Village Hall.

£700: Fund the purchase of new sound system equipment / Tockwith Players.

£300: Purchase a follow spotlight for the hall / Spofforth Village Society.

£2,000: To install an out of hour prescription box / The Leeds Road Practice.

£1,000: Fund the road markings for the highways improvements in Kirk Deighton / NYC Highways.

£1,500: Purchase and installation of village gates at the entrance to the village / Tockwith Parish Council.

£1,000: To purchase and install equipment for a forest school in the grounds of the school / Tockwith Church of England Primary Academy.

Cllr Mike Schofield (Independent, Harlow & St Georges)

£1,000: Purchase of cricket equipment for the ladies/girls’ cricket teams / Harrogate Cricket Club.

£2,555: Fund the purchase of Phonics Books / Rossett Acre Primary School.

£1,700: Fund the creation of a new website for the club / Harrogate Indoor Bowling Club.

£1,000: Provision of a contribution to the extra-curricular activities and clubs / Harrogate Grammar School.

£1,000: Fund the purchase of new aluminium front doors / Green Hut Community Centre.

£750: Fund the purchase of uniforms and safety footwear / Essential Needs.

£1,000: Fund the provision for counselling of young people at Rossett High School / Harrogate Soroptimists.

Cllr Monika Slater (Liberal Democrat, Bilton Grange & New Park)

£5,000: Fund the running costs of the New Park Community Grocery / Resurrected Bites.

£1,184: Fund the venue hire, staff costs, refreshments and sundries for the youth football sessions in Harrogate / Harrogate Town Community Foundation.

£2,500: Fund the purchase and installation of a 2-lane cricket net system / Bilton Cricket Club.

Matt Walker (Liberal Democrat, Knaresborough West)

£2,500: Fund the hire cost of a TV screen and refreshments for the King’s Coronation Concert event / Knaresborough and District Chamber.

£1,000: Fund the restoration and commissioning of window art for the FEVA Trompe Trail / Knaresborough Feva.

£500: Purchase a chip timing system for the annual bed race / Knaresborough Lions.

£500: Fund the subsidised entry, prizes and advertising for the event / Claro Orienteering.

£1,000: Fund the venue hire, staff and ingredients for the event / Inspire Youth Yorkshire.

£500: Installation and maintenance of a new kiln / Henshaws.

£1,000: Fund the community festival in Knaresborough in April 2024 / Knaresborough Connectors.

£300: Part-fund the minibus hire to the Pantomime in Richmond / Harrogate District Over 50s Forum.

£1,000: Fund the support worker for the LGBTQ+ Youth Group / Inspire Youth Yorkshire.

£300: Purchase a flag and accessories for the Rainbows / 6th Knaresborough Rainbows.

£300: Fund the printing and distribution of The Blue Book / The Blue Book.

£1,100: Fund the repair, maintenance and replacing of Santa’s Sleigh / Knaresborough Lions.

Arnold Warneken (Green Party, Ouseburn)

£2,000: Fund the purchase and installation of 2 VAS signs / Long Marston Parish Council.

£300: Provide a contribution to the purchase of a new minibus / Welburn Hall Home School Association.

£300: Fund the Pantomime tickets for the elderly members of the Community Hub / Tockwith Community Hub.

£2,000: Fund the building of extra classrooms and changing facilities / Great Ouseburn Primary School.

£2,000: Fund the supply and installation of a VAS / Little Ouseburn Parish Council.

£300: Fund the purchase of kitchen equipment for the café / Ripon Community Link.

£300: Fund the purchase of new sound system equipment / Tockwith Players.

£2,200: Fund the purchase and installation of a compost toilet for Goosemoor Reserve / Cowthorpe Community Forum.

£300: Purchase of materials to carry out improvements to the track / Marton cum Grafton Parish Council.

Andrew Williams (Conservative & Independents Group, Ripon Minster & Moorside)

£500: Fund the purchase and installation of new Ripon boundary signs / Ripon Bid Festival.

£1,000: Purchase of materials and equipment for the children’s summer activities events / Ripon Together.

£750: Fund the purchase of replacement tents for the groups’ camping trips / 6th Ripon Scout Group.

£1,000: Fund the fireworks at the New Year’s Eve celebration event / Ripon City Council.

£2,000: Provide free activities for local children during the summer school holidays / Ripon Together.

£500: Provision of an outreach youth worker / Inspire Youth Yorkshire.

£750: Fund the flooring and other furnishings for the ground floor of Birk Crag / Girlguiding North Yorkshire West.

£1,500: Fund the free community activities at the festival in summer 2024 / Ripon Theatre Festival.

Robert Windass (Conservative, Claro & Boroughbridge)