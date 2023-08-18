Wetherby Town Council launches month-long consultation seeking residents' views on the future of Sandringham Park

Sandringham Park, the green flag award-winning space near the centre of Wetherby, is owned by the town council.

It is a “Field in Trust” green space, which means that it is protected so it will be available for the people of Wetherby forever.

In January 2009 an area of the park was leased to Leeds City Council and a playground was created. That lease ends in early 2024 and it has been agreed that the town council will take back responsibility for the whole site.

Sandringham Park in Wetherby

With the lease ending and the play equipment coming towards the end of its working life, the town council is now seeking residents’ views on what they would like to see next.

A spokesperson said: “Over the next month the council will also be engaging with stakeholders including neighbouring residents, the Friends of Sandringham Park and the parents of and people with disabilities.

"The questionnaire will form the starting point for discussions, but the council is keen to have detailed discussions with everyone who has a special interest in the park.

“With that in mind, the council would like to invite parents, carers and their children to the park on Thursday, August 31, between 1pm and 3pm.

"Town council representatives will be on hand with art supplies to encourage younger users of the site to come up with designs for their perfect park as part of their opportunity to tell us what they’d really like.

“Blank copies of the site plan are also available online and in the town hall for any parent looking for a rainy afternoon activity over the next few weeks.”

The questionnaire can be accessed online at https://forms.office.com/e/ARK6S1uQm5

Paper copies are available in Wetherby Town Hall, which is open from 8am to 4pm, Monday to Friday.

The questionnaire will be open for responses until September 15.

The responses to the initial consultation will be used to draw up a specification for the tender for a replacement playground and to help guide further improvements in the park.