Wetherby councillor resigns for health reasons

Mr Smith, who is the chairman of Wetherby and District Royal British Legion, told the Wetherby News that he had stepped down because of health reasons.

“The vacancy will be filled by election if any ten local government electors for the said area submit a written request to that effect in the manner prescribed below and if no such request is made the vacancy will be filled by the Town Council,” said a council spokesman.

Mr Smith served as a councillor on the town council’s Finance & General Purposes and Property committees and Welcome to Wetherby.