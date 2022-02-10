Wetherby councillor resigns for health reasons
Wetherby Town Council has announced a vacancy for a councillor for the West Ward following the resignation of Coun Tom Smith MBE.
Mr Smith, who is the chairman of Wetherby and District Royal British Legion, told the Wetherby News that he had stepped down because of health reasons.
“The vacancy will be filled by election if any ten local government electors for the said area submit a written request to that effect in the manner prescribed below and if no such request is made the vacancy will be filled by the Town Council,” said a council spokesman.
Mr Smith served as a councillor on the town council’s Finance & General Purposes and Property committees and Welcome to Wetherby.
Any request for an election to be held to fill the vacancy must be in writing and must reach the Returning Officer, Leeds City Council, Electoral Services, Civic Hall, Calverley Street, LS1 1UR by no later than February 28 2022.