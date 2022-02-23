West Harrogate housing masterplan approved as key document is criticised as ‘inadequate'

The West Harrogate Parameters Plan will be used to shape decisions on what improvements are needed for the area's roads, schools and health services.

The West Harrogate Parameters Plan (WHPP) has been drawn up by council officials and housing developers during a long-delayed and painstaking process which started in May 2020.

It will be used to shape decisions on what improvements are needed for the area's struggling roads, schools and health services to cope with 2,500 extra homes - although as many as 4,000 new homes are set to be built in the wider area by 2035.

Councillor Tim Myatt, cabinet member for planning at Harrogate Borough Council, voted on Tuesday to approve the plan which he said will help "create communities that residents can be proud of."

But these feelings aren't shared by many residents who say Harrogate's infrastructure is already struggling and that plan does not meet its aims.

Councillor Howard West, chairman of Pannal and Burn Bridge Parish Council, described the plan as a "developers’ charter" and said it failed to recognise the "inevitable traffic chaos that will be exacerbated when some 4,000 houses are built".

A spokesperson for Harlow and Pannal Ash Residents Association also said while the group supported the development of the WHPP, what has now been approved "falls short of a comprehensive infrastructure package".

The spokesperson said: "Local residents currently live with traffic congestion and delays at peak hours and fear that these will only get much worse in the future unless significant improvements are made.

"Whilst the design principles in the plan cover many aspects of the specific sites, none of them fully address the wider concerns of the community.

"In terms of travel, the plan so far appears to rely on a few cycleways, shared for the most part with pedestrians, and the prospect of a bus service every 30 minutes."

West Harrogate was identified for major expansion during the Local Plan process when a government inspector ordered the creation of the WHPP.

The WHPP aims to provide a "sustainable and coordinated" approach to housebuidling and includes several design principles, as well as proposals for two new primary schools, four playing pitches, and two new local centres for shops and health services.

There will also be land designated for employment, as well as new cycle lanes, footpaths and bus routes.

Now the plan has been approved, a delivery strategy will now be prepared - although residents are already raising questions over the council's completion aim of May after previous delays in the process.

The strategy will include a review of existing infrastructure - and councillor Myatt said this would ensure improvements can be delivered "at the right time and in the right place".

He added: "This truly is an exciting time to create successful communities and neighbourhoods in the west of Harrogate and I would once again like to thank those who have helped shape this vision."