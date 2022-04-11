Union issues fresh warning over ‘exodus’ of council staff in Harrogate district

Council staff including bin collectors rejected a 1.75% pay rise offer last year.

Unison said it will write to candidates for the new North Yorkshire Council to question if they have "any idea of the enormity of the problems faced by council staff".

David Houlgate, branch secretary at Unison, said: "With elections looming for the new North Yorkshire Council, staff, residents and businesses need to know where election candidates stand on this issue because an exodus of staff from local government is already underway and this does impact on council services.”

His comments come after union members last year rejected a 1.75% pay rise offer from the Local Government Association.

The offer was described as "derisory" by Unison which made a call for strike action in January, but this was called off because not enough members turned out to vote.

Mr Houlgate said the union was now preparing to make another pay claim for staff who are feeling the effects of the cost of living crisis "on the back of year-on-year below inflation pay increases.”

He said: "Local government pay must be increased to match the cost of living squeeze our members are now experiencing on the back of year-on-year below inflation pay increases.

"Without a decent above inflation pay rise to help workers meet soaring costs, vital council services will struggle to hang on to skilled staff which could put some services at risk.

"Indeed this is already happening.

“Council workers need an above inflation pay rise, simply to try to catch-up with what they have lost in real terms over the past decade - a 25% pay cut.

"But it is more imperative than ever as a result of the cost-of living crisis we are now in.

“The situation is unsustainable and cannot go on.”

Elections to the new North Yorkshire Council will take place on 5 May and a total of 77 candidates are competing for 21 seats to represent the Harrogate district.

Those elected will have powers to vote on issues including staff pay, as well as how the council's workforce will take shape after North Yorkshire's existing county and district councils are abolished.

Mr Houlgate added: "Staff, including refuse collectors, housing officers, gardeners, maintenance operatives and cleaners, to name just a few, are still reeling from the shock of helping the nation cope with the pandemic but those workers look like they are going to be clobbered again.

"It’s shameful that people that make our towns and villages so attractive or do high skilled, essential and much-valued jobs on which everyone depends, don’t get paid enough to meet their basic costs.”