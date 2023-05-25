'The support we received from the local community was just incredible' say new mayor and mayoress of Pateley Bridge

Cllr Chris Thompson and his wife Dawn, have spoken about the strength and support within the community that makes Nidderdale such a ‘wonderful’ place to live.

Born in Twickenham, London, Mr Thompson grew up in a town called Stone, in Staffordshire, West Midlands.

The couple moved to Otley, West Yorkshire, in 1988, where they raised a family and bought a house.

Cllr Chris Thompson and his wife, Dawn, look forward to the year ahead and building the strength within the comunity.

After returning from a six month stint in Australia, Mr Thompson battled redundancy and worked hard to build his IT teaching company, which he still runs today.

The couple relocated to Glasshouses in 2001.

Cllr Thompson said: “We were made to feel very welcome, and quickly made many friends, joined the Glasshouses Village Association, and took up an allotment.”

Once their children had grown up and provided the couple with ‘four brilliant grandkids’ they decided to make Glasshouses their permanent home, following a strong feeling of connection within the community.

Whilst life seemed to be moving, Cllr Thompson’s health took a serious blow.

“I suffered a near-fatal heart attack,” he said. “But the support we received from the local community was just incredible.”

Mr and Mrs Thompson felt inspired to give back for the outstanding care they had received during such a difficult time.

Cllr Thompson said: “We decided that when I had recovered sufficiently, we would do as much as we could to give back to the wonderful community that had given so much to us, as ‘foreigners’.

“So, in 2014, I became chair of Glasshouses Village Association, organising community events and outings, with a lot of help and support from my wife.

“Then in 2018, I was also co-opted onto Pateley Bridge Town Council.

“At the same time, my wife and I started working with the Pateley Bridge based community singing group “All Together Now” to help people with dementia and other memory loss problems.

“I am the organist for Pateley Bridge Methodist Church. We’re also members of the Nidderdale Community Choir, which is a lot of fun, as well as singing some great music.

Cllr Thompson has a number of plans during his time as Mayor including:

To attend numerous local community events. Productions performing arts community groups, opening business, new initiatives, endeavours and assets to the community.

To support North Yorkshire councillor, Cllr. Andrew Murday’s initiative to establish a youth council in Pateley Bridge.

To engage with young people in politics as the future wellbeing of our community and country.

To attend civic events, represent and promote the town of Pateley Bridge, the communities in the wider parish of High and Low Bishopside, to the county decision-makers.

Clerk of Pateley Bridge Town Council, Suzanne Smith, said: “It’s fair to say that he is ambitious and determined to make a difference.”

In a speech at the King’s Coronation the Mayor said: "We are blessed that we have so many active groups and volunteers providing opportunities for all generations.