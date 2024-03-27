Tadcaster Swimming Pool awarded £61,000 for pool covers and meter monitoring devices to help reduce running costs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Sport England Swimming Pool Support Fund (SPSF) is supporting investment into energy saving systems at public pools around the country.

The four North Yorkshire facilities are among 300 pools offered funding from the £60million capital investment programme.

North Yorkshire Council applied for the funding for swimming pools in the county with Tadcaster Swimming Pool, Selby Leisure Centre, Ingleton Outdoor Pool and Settle Swimming Pool all being successful.

Figures from Sport England have shown that 4.7million people swim twice or more a month

The council was one of 264 local authorities to have been offered a share of the funding, of which £20million has been provided by Sport England via the National Lottery and just over £40million has been provided by the Government as part of its commitment to support the long-term sustainability of public leisure.

Tadcaster has been offered £61,000 for pool covers and meter monitoring devices.

Selby has been offered £161,275 for photo-voltaic (PV) panels.

Ingleton has been allocated £44,911 to spend on PV panels and pool covers.

Settle will also install PV panels with its £21,000 of funding.

Jo Ireland, North Yorkshire Council’s assistant director for leisure, said: “There were over 700 applications so we are delighted to have been offered £288,186 for our facilities.

"Swimming pools are high energy consumers and with rising costs everything that can be done to reduce those bills is welcome.

"Swimming pools are vital community assets and important in helping people to keep physically active.”