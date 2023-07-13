Officers had recommended that each of the proposed 10 wards in Harrogate, which are based on current North Yorkshire Council divisions, be represented by two councillors per ward in the town council with the exception of Saltergate, which would have one councillor.

But councillors at a meeting last week raised concerns that this arrangement would be “unwieldy” and they would instead prefer to create one-member wards based around the 19 old Harrogate Borough Council ward boundaries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the council decides to proceed with the original plans, it is hoped the new council could be formed by next spring with elections taking place in May 2024.

A view of Harrogate town centre

This could now change with a report that will go before a full meeting of North Yorkshire Council next Wednesday in Northallerton recommending that councillors ask residents for their views on the new proposals that were suggested last week.

The report says as the public were not asked for their opinion on the revised warding pattern, there is a legal risk in proceeding without another consultation exercise.

Councillors who backed the changes included Conservative member for Easingwold, Nigel Knapton, who said last week it was important for residents that the new council is set up correctly, even though another consultation risked putting back the process by another year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Liberal Democrat member for Bilton Grange and New Park, Monika Slater, said another consultation would confuse residents who had already been asked for their views twice before.

There has also been concerns about engagement in the previous consultations with just 4.7 per cent of eligible households responding to the latest round that ran for nine weeks from March to May this year.

Of these, 65 per cent said they backed the creation of the new council.

Despite it not being confirmed what services the council would run, Harrogate households would be asked to pay between £40 and £60 on top of their council tax each year if a Harrogate Town Council was created.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Yorkshire Council has said the town council’s council tax precept would allow for an annual budget in the range of £1m to £1.6m.

The budget would be spent on accommodation, employment costs, office and IT equipment, insurance, professional fees, the mayor and delivering services.

It anticipates there would be a surplus in the first year of the town council, which would go to reserves for use in future years and “enable the parish to begin on a secure financial footing”.