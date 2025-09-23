Staff departures prompt bitter dispute at Ripon City Council

Former Ripon Mayor Jackie Crozier.

A bitter fall-out at Ripon City Council which has seen the resignation of the council leader and mayor was prompted by the departure of key council staff, it has emerged.

The mayor of Ripon joined the council’s leader and deputy leader in standing down from her position at the troubled authority, on September 15.

A vote of no confidence in the mayor, Coun Jackie Crozier, was due to be held at an extraordinary council meeting at Ripon Town Hall.

But it emerged at the meeting that Cllr Crozier and deputy mayor, Councillor Gary Camplejohn, had already resigned.

The resignations followed recent decisions by Coun Andrew Williams and Counc Peter Horton to stand down as leader and deputy leader, respectively.

Coun Crozier did not attend the meeting, which was attended by a large number of members of the public and became heated at times.

Instead, it was chaired by Cou Camplejohn, who along with councillors Williams and Horton, then left before the end.

The remaining councillors voted for Coun Barbara Brodigan, one of seven councillors who had called for the meeting to take place, to act as temporary chair.

Due to the mayor’s resignation, no vote of no-confidence took place.

Councillors did agree however to delete the roles of leader and deputy leader, which were introduced during the Covid pandemic.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service after the meeting, Cllr Brodigan said the no-confidence vote and the removal of the leader and deputy leader positions were prompted by the departure of three members of staff and the officers’ interactions with the council’s staffing committee, which includes councillors Williams, Horton and Crozier.

She added: “This doesn’t look good for the council, but we are trying to bring the council back into a place where all councillors and staff are treated with respect and treated equally, and that has not been the case.

“We have been accused of being divisive, but we are the ones trying to sort it out and make sure we all work together.

“Recently, we lost three members of staff, including our chief operating officer, who has served Ripon City Council for nine years.

"The reasons for their departure have to remain confidential, but our action has been prompted by these resignations.”

Cllr Crozier said in a statement issued after the meeting: “I am proud to have served this city as its first out gay female mayor and the youngest woman to hold the position.

“Throughout my term, I have acted with a genuine desire to represent Ripon professionally and to work collaboratively with local organisations, community groups, and individuals who make our city such a vibrant and special place.

"It has been such a pleasure to meet so many people.

“As elected members, we are all entitled to our opinions with the ability to request a vote of no confidence. It’s our democratic right.

“It is a shame that my fellow councillors chose to raise their concerns in such a public and coordinated way, without first seeking private conversation, clarification, or context.”

The councillor said the situation had taken a toll on her mental and physical health in recent weeks.

She added: “It is also disappointing that my position as a female, out gay mayor— who also runs a business within the city — was not something more of my fellow councillors felt able to support.

“The level of games, petty briefings, and internal politics is not something I wish to chair within this council.”

In response, Cllr Brodigan said she categorically rejected the suggestion that the mayor’s sexuality was a factor in the no-confidence vote.

She said: “We’re not homophobic in any way and we didn’t want to replace the mayor, who we think has been doing a good job — we proposed the vote as a censure because of some of the things that have been happening.”

It is understood that another extraordinary meeting will take place next week to select a new mayor and deputy mayor.