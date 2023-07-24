News you can trust since 1836
Ripon’s bid to control the city's town hall and market square is a ‘done deal’, claims Harrogate councillor

A Harrogate councillor has claimed Ripon City Council’s bid to take control of the city’s town hall and market square is a “done deal” despite the process not being completed yet.
By Thomas Barrett, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 24th Jul 2023, 15:32 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 15:32 BST

At a full meeting of North Yorkshire Council in Northallerton last week, Coun Chris Aldred, who represents High Harrogate and Kingsley for the Liberal Democrats, asked Conservative council leader Carl Les why he was recently quoted in local media saying he “would be amazed” if Ripon wasn’t selected for the double devolution pilot — even though final recommendations are still to be brought before councillors.

Coun Les’s comments earlier this month followed the decision by independent Ripon Minster and Moorside councillor Andrew Williams to join a new Independents and Conservatives group on NYC.

Coun Williams, who is also leader of Ripon City Council, has previously denied a deal has been struck with the Tories to shore-up the party’s control in Northallerton in return for Ripon being selected in the pilot.

Ripon market squareRipon market square
Coun Aldred said: “Care to expand on your apparent certainty that Ripon City Council will be successful in its bid? On what criteria? Is it in fact, a done deal?”

Coun Les responded: “Chris, I think you’re seeing conspiracies where there are none.”

He added: “I can confirm Ripon City Council has a bid and an officer panel is in the process of evaluating bids and a report will be brought forward to the executive in August.

“I have not and will not be involved in evaluation of bids.

"My comments were in recognition of track record of delivery by Ripon City Council, its well-known ambition for the area and for being so quickly out of the traps. That’s why I said I would be amazed.

"I stand by that comment.”

Coun Les said that 12 bids from town or parish councils have been received, with up to six moving forward to the pilot stage, which are expected to begin next year.

