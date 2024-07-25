Residents battle developer at inquiry over 53-home Knox Lane near Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A determined group of Harrogate residents battled the developer hoping to build 53 homes at Knox Lane, at a planning appeal inquiry this week.

The meeting took place on Tuesday and Wednesday at Harrogate Civic Centre and was chaired by Mark Sturgess, a government-appointed planning inspector who heard the arguments both for and against why the homes should be built.

When the council’s planning committee refused the scheme for the fourth time in September, councillors offered three reasons related to how the scheme would harm the landscape, local road network and biodiversity.

The developer Jomast then decided to take the council to appeal over its decision.

The Knox Lane housing site in Harrogate.

Because North Yorkshire Council decided not to contest the appeal after receiving legal advice, it was down to the residents from Knox Conservation Community Group, who have fought against the plans for the last few years, to defend these three reasons.

But they also put forward people to speak about other issues including land contamination and the impact on the sewerage system.

The site is allocated for development in the council’s local plan, which means it can only be refused under special circumstances.

‘A huge loss’

The Knox Lane inquiry in progress.

Local resident Adele Laurie-Wilson told the inspector that developing the green field for housing would be a “huge loss” for the area.

The planning application received more than 500 objections from residents with many saying the scheme would irretrievably damage the landscape and a green corner of the Harrogate suburb.

Ms Laurie-Wilson argued the development would create a “hard urban edge” in Knox.

She added: “It feels magical going from a very urban area in Bilton, down to open countryside and Spruisty Bridge.

“It makes me feel different, the weight of the world is lifted off my shoulders.

"I don’t want it to be spoilt.”

Architect Dan Charnley spoke on behalf of the developer and noted that “dominant” overhead electric pylons already run through the site.

He said the developer had pledged to introduce planting that would shield views of the site from people walking down Knox Lane.

Mr Charnley said: “We will reinstate native hedgerows that will give space and create the character as it is so it’s enclosed.

"New shrub and tree planting will create visual screening from Knox Lane and the residential properties on Mill Gate and Old Trough Way.”

Local services

Theo Street said he reviewed Jomast’s transport assessment and called the walking distances suggested to GP practices, shops and schools all “erroneous underestimates”.

He said it was “fanciful” of the developer to state the scheme would not add to already congested roads in the area, including the notorious Skipton Road.

A video was played of the nearest 36 bus stop on Ripon Road which showed fast cars driving past. Mr Street said: “Disabled and small children cannot safely use these bus stops.”

In response, highways expert Paul Irwin said walking distances had been calculated based on criteria including a person’s fitness, enthusiasm to walk and the weather.

He insisted these calculations were sound and said residents would not be essentially stranded at home without a car.

Mr Irwin said: “Access is 900m to the nearest One Stop shop, bus stops are on the A61 with 20 min bus services from Monday to Saturday.

"That’s a reasonable level of access to the town centre.

"Harrogate town centre is also walkable to a number of people.”

“The nearest schools are between 1km and 3km away, on balance, I consider it to be a sustainable location from a transport perspective.”

Biodiversity net gain

Stephen Redmond told the inquiry the site had been “largely left to nature” and was “untroubled by human activity”.

The site was previously designated as a Special Landscape Area by Harrogate Borough Council due to its biodiversity and ecological value.

The government asks that all housing developments offer a biodiversity net gain of 10%, which is a calculation that wildlife and nature are left in a better state after the building takes place.

Mr Redmond questioned the developer’s biodiversity net gain metrics and criticised a lack of new trees to replace those that would be chopped down.

He also said the site was home to protected species including otters, badgers, bats and great crested newts.

Mr Redmond added: “It’s difficult to see how this area will be preserved to a better condition than the existing grassland.”

Planning agent David Rollinson rejected the accusation that Jomast’s biodiversity calculations were “dodgy” and said additional planting could be added to the planning approval with a condition.

He also said the developer had employed independent wildlife experts to assess the site and found “no evidence” of otters or great crested newts.

Mr Rollinson said: “That was from a professional ecologist.

"Statutory consultees have not identified any omissions in the work.

“Qualified people have found studies on badgers to be satisfactory, they have licences from Natural England.”

What happens next?

After the meeting, the inspector visited the site with the interested parties so he could get a better feel for the issues surrounding the application.

No decision on the plans has been made yet and the inspector will now mull over whether the councillors were justified when refusing the scheme last year.