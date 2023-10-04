Public’s views sought on ambitious five-year housing strategy across North Yorkshire
The draft North Yorkshire Housing Strategy includes proposals to deliver almost 13,000 new homes based on existing Local Plan commitments – some of which will be council homes to add to the authority’s existing 8,500 properties.
It follows three key themes – people, places and homes which focus on:
- Preventing and tackling homelessness.
- Meeting the needs of the ageing population.
- Meeting supported housing needs and the needs of specific groups.
- Growing the supply of affordable and available housing.
- Addressing the rural housing crisis.
- Supporting communities through neighbourhood renewal and regeneration.
- Decarbonising homes.
- Ensuring that new housing supply contributes to the council’s net zero ambitions.
- Addressing stock condition issues.
- Ensuring that council stock remains of a decent standard and continues to improve.
A 10-week consultation exercise, which opened yesterday, Tuesday, October 3, will include face-to-face meetings and forums with partner organisations and key stakeholders in the housing, community and voluntary sector.
Local people can have their say by completing a survey online at northyorks.gov.uk/consultations
North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for housing, Cllr Simon Myers, said: “This is the first housing strategy of the new North Yorkshire Council, outlining our vision for housing across the county, our priorities and the actions we will take.
“With that in mind, it is very important that we get the views of local people and stakeholders so they can be fed into the final version of the strategy, which we hope will be adopted by the council next spring.”
The consultation will run until December 11.
Anyone wanting a printed copy of the survey and strategy document should call the council on 0300 131 2 131 and say ‘housing consultation strategy’ when prompted.