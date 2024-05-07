Public asked to share views on new plans for town councils in Harrogate and Scarborough

A view of Harrogate, which is due to see the creation of a new town council.

The towns are the only parts of North Yorkshire which do not have a parish or town council, and when North Yorkshire Council was launched in April last year one of the central pledges was that town and parish councils would be allowed to take on greater responsibilities.

As centres of population without parish councils, residents of unparished parts of Harrogate and Scarborough have already backed the proposals, with consultations last year showing the majority are in favour.

At that time, the plan was for the town council wards to match those of North Yorkshire Council.

The proposals would have seen three councillors representing five wards in Scarborough, giving a total of 15 councillors.

In Harrogate, the plans were for two councillors representing nine wards and a further councillor for Saltergate, with 19 councillors in total.

But when those plans were put before members of North Yorkshire Council, they suggested that separate wards were created with 15 for Scarborough and 19 for Harrogate.

Residents are now being asked to consider these new proposals.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for corporate services, Cllr David Chance, said: “The public consultation already carried out has shown that there is widespread support for town councils to be created for both Harrogate and Scarborough.

“We now want to get the wards right so are asking for views on that before the end of this month.

"Then we can take a final decision to introduce the town councils which will provide more democratically-elected voices for both areas which is vital as we deliver key services.”

To take part in the consultation log on to www.northyorks.gov.uk/survey/sward for Scarborough and www.northyorks.gov.uk/survey/hward for Harrogate.

The town councils would be formed for administrative purposes from April 1, 2025, and the first elections would be on May 1, 2025.

The cost of establishing the town councils would initially be borne by North Yorkshire Council, and then charged back to the new authorities.