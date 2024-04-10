£1.3m from HS2 to be spent resurfacing pothole-ridden roads in Harrogate district
But there are now hopes the situation could finally improve for road users after the government announced that £1.3m previously allocated for the rail scheme HS2 will be spent resurfacing roads in the area including in Knaresborough, Boroughbridge and Ripon.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak scrapped the northern leg of HS2 last year and pledged to use money intended for the scheme on improving transport in the north.
Today the Department for Transport has revealed which local authorities across Yorkshire will benefit from the latest tranche of funding for road resurfacing, which it says will result in £991m in reallocated HS2 funding for the region.
Roads in the Harrogate district that will be resurfaced are below along with how much each set of works will cost:
Park Row, Knaresborough £128,700
C262, Spofforth £111,540
Duck Hill, Ripon £130,000
Follifoot Lane, Spofforth £85,800
Green Lane, Harrogate £243,100
Kirkgate, Ripon £130,000
Lancaster Park Road, Harrogate £221,000
Roecliffe Lane, Boroughbridge £137,280
New Road, Sharow £143,000
Sharow Lane, Sharow £143,000
Councils across Yorkshire will now be required to submit quarterly reports from June, announcing work which has taken place over three months.
The government says it means residents will be able to scrutinise the progress of the works as these reports will be published online.
Transport secretary Mark Harper said: “We’re on the side of drivers, which is why this Government is getting on with delivering our plan to invest £991m in Yorkshire and the Humber as part of the biggest-ever funding increase for local road improvements, made possible by reallocated HS2 funding.
“Alongside this unprecedented funding, which is already being used to improve local roads, we’re making sure residents can hold their local authority to account and see for themselves how the investment will be spent to improve local roads for years to come.”
Meanwhile, it was announced last month that North Yorkshire Council will receive £3.5m from HS2 to put on extra buses across 20 different routes.