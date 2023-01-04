A report will go before North Yorkshire County Council’s executive next week that recommends senior Conservative councillors approve going to the public to garner more views on the potential new council, which would be called Harrogate Town Council.

It follows an initial consultation held by North Yorkshire County Council over the summer where 75% of respondents backed setting a new council up — but questions have been raised over its low turnout rate and how much the new council would cost tax payers in Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate Borough Council along with seven other district councils and North Yorkshire County Council will cease to exist from April 1, with all responsibilities moved to the new unitary authority, North Yorkshire Council.

The plans to create a town council for Harrogate are set to move forward to a second round of public consultation

A central pledge in the case for reorganisation, called “double devolution”, was that town and parish councils could be handed more powers if they can make a successful business case.

Knaresborough and Ripon both currently have parish councils and provide services such as allotments, public events and small parks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Harrogate does not have one and its town council could be given control over its prized public buildings, parks or tourism strategy — although nothing has been decided.

Ahead of the first round of consultation, North Yorkshire County Council wrote to every household in Harrogate but only 1,250 responded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report questioned whether the poor turnout gives North Yorkshire County Council a “sufficient democratic mandate” to proceed.

However, it said the low figure is “not unusual” when compared with similar consultations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The consultation cost £45,270 which consisted of £44,870 for postage and print and £400 for digital marketing.

Respondents to the first consultation also raised questions over how much the new council would cost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parish or town councillors are unpaid but a charge would be added to council tax payers in Harrogate.

The report says: “A common theme of the consultation responses was that respondees said they felt it was difficult to come to a view on whether they supported the proposals without information on how much it would cost council tax payers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report also knocked back cross party calls from Harrogate Borough Council to hold a referendum on the creation of the new council.

Conservative councillor Richard Cooper, leader of Harrogate Borough Council, told a meeting in September that the process of creating a town council would be a “sham” unless a ballot was held before residents are asked to pay an extra tax to fund it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Harrogate Town Council parish would be divided into divisions, based on those that will be used by North Yorkshire Council after April 1.

There would be 19 councillors elected to the town council with elections taking place on May 2 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following divisions would be used:

Bilton and Nidd Gorge

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bilton Grange and New Park

Coppice Valley and Duchy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fairfax and Starbeck

Harlow and St Georges

Advertisement Hide Ad

High Harrogate and Kingsley

Oatlands

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saltergate

Stray, Woodlands and Hookstone

Advertisement Hide Ad

Valley Gardens and Central Harrogate