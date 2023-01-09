5G is the quickest mobile internet connection available and offers up to 20 times faster speeds than 4G.

However, the town is currently poorly served by 5G signal, particularly on its southern side.

Reading-based telecoms firm Cignal Infrastructure Ltd hopes to erect one 15m mast by the Co-Op on Otley Road as it says there is an “acute need” for coverage in the area.

Plans have been submitted to Harrogate Borough Council for two 5G mobile phone masts

The company also hopes to erect a 20m mast at Granby Park.

A planning document submitted on behalf of the company says the masts would help boost businesses and communities in Harrogate.

It says: “In these unprecedented times of the Covid19 pandemic, it is recognised that high-speed mobile connectivity is the lifeblood of a community; facilitating educational benefits, providing access to vital services, improving communications with the associated commercial benefits for local businesses, enabling ecommerce and facilitating the increased need and demand for working from home, as well as enjoying access to social, media and gaming for leisure time activities.”

The rollout of 5G has led to fears the frequencies emitted from the masts could be dangerous to humans.

But during tests in 2020, regulator Ofcom found “no identifiable risks”.

The tests took place in 16 locations across the United Kingdom and measured the strength of the electromagnetic field (EMF).

Ofcom said the emissions at each site were a “tiny fraction” of the maximum levels set out in international guidelines.