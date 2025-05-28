Plans for derelict petrol station in Ripon set to be rejected

The former garage site in Ripon would be redeveloped into an apartment block. Photo: Google.

Plans to turn the site of a derelict petrol station in Ripon into six flats are set to be rejected despite local support for the scheme.

Officers at North Yorkshire Council are recommending that the redevelopment of the Skellbank Garage, in Skellbank, is turned down when councillors on the Skipton and Ripon area planning committee meet next week.

Applicant Tate Fuel Oils Ltd has asked for permission to build a four-storey apartment block on the site, which has not been used for more than 20 years.

Three two-bed and three one-bed flats are proposed.

Four undercroft parking spaces would be provided on the ground floor.

The application has the “strong” support of Ripon City Council, while Ripon Civic Society welcomed a change to the plans, which means a pitched rather than flat roof is proposed.

Two local residents submitted objections to a consultation exercise.

Their concerns include the scheme not including enough parking spaces and the impact on air quality in the area.

In his report, council planning officer Mike Parkes said the open undercroft was not sympathetic with Ripon Conservation Area.

He added that the height of the eaves of the proposed building was higher than the neighbouring listed building and the development would be harmful to the setting of the property.

Recommending councillors reject the scheme, he added: “The design of the proposed development fails to reflect local characteristics of the Ripon Conservation Area at ground floor level, such as to be harmful to the character of that conservation area and, through its form, the setting of the adjacent listed building.”

The officer also raised concerns that no ground stability report had been carried out despite the plot being in an area with shallow gypsum that could cause subsidence.

Insufficient information had been provided on how the development would contribute to a reduction in climate change, the officer added.

Supporting documents submitted with the plans state: “The site has been vacant since approximately 2003, when it was used as a petrol station, workshop, and retail space.

“The site is currently hoarded off, with limited access available. The underground tanks from the former petrol station have been removed, and the remaining structure is in poor condition with significant overgrowth of vegetation.”

In 2003, Harrogate Borough Council approved a plan to demolish the petrol station in order to build eight flats, but the work never took place, and the permission has now lapsed.

A similar plan was submitted in 2016 but was then withdrawn three years later.

Councillors will meet on Monday next week (June 2) to discuss the application.