Photos show progress of £28m Harrogate Hydro and Knaresborough Leisure Centre works
Works are well underway on two major projects to renovate Harrogate Hydro and build a new leisure centre in Knaresborough.
The projects will cost around £28 million in total and are being run by Harrogate Borough Council with construction works carried out by Bristol-based firm Alliance Leisure.
Harrogate Hydro shut to the public in April and has now been stripped out and partly demolished as part of a £11.8 million investment.
The works include the construction of a two-storey extension, as well as a new entrance, cafe, reception area, diving board structure, fitness suite and refurbished changing rooms.
Most Popular
-
1
Harrogate woman with 30-year criminal record jailed for stealing from vulnerable man in "revenge"
-
2
Man charged after Land Rover stolen from driveway in Harrogate
-
3
Here are the roads which are being affected by 10 weeks of roadworks starting in Harrogate this week
-
4
Harrogate ambulance crewmates to raise money for charity close to the heart of much-missed Karen
-
5
Court results: The latest cases heard at Harrogate Magistrates' Court
David Hawcroft, project manager at Harrogate Borough Council, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that the strip out of the building had revealed the need for some extra works, although this was "to be expected" for a project of this size.
The extra works required include the replacement of corroded steelwork and improvements to the fire protection of the steel frame.
It is anticipated that the project will be completed by next April, with reopening the following month.
Once complete, the Hydro will no longer use gas and run completely on electricity with the use of air source heat pumps and 420 solar panels.
Meanwhile, foundations have been set at Fysche Field in Knaresborough in preparation for the steel structure of the new £17 million leisure centre which will have a six-lane swimming pool, health spa and fitness studios.
It is being built behind the existing Knaresborough Pool which will be demolished.
The council previously said it aims to complete the new leisure centre next July, before demolishing the old pool by the following October.
The project was approved earlier this year despite concerns over the environmental impact of demolishing a large building to replace it with another.
Jonathan Dunk, chief development officer at the council, previously described the 30-year-old Knaresborough Pool as "at the end of its working life" and argued more swimming and exercise space was needed for the town's growing population.
In Ripon, the city's new swimming pool at the Jack Laugher Leisure and Wellness Centre has been open for six months and resulted in a big uplift in membership numbers.
However, the ongoing refurbishment of the older half of the venue has been plagued with issues caused by underground voids found at the site.
The council's cabinet recently approved remedial groundworks which will cost £3.5 million and push the total costs of the entire project above £18 million.
The original contract awarded to construction company Willmott Dixon was worth £10.2 million for the project which was originally due for completion in May 2021.
By Jacob Webster, Local Democracy Reporter