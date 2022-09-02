Photos show progress of £28m Harrogate Hydro and Knaresborough Leisure Centre works

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A huge scaffolding structure has been erected inside the swimming pool.

The projects will cost around £28 million in total and are being run by Harrogate Borough Council with construction works carried out by Bristol-based firm Alliance Leisure.

Harrogate Hydro shut to the public in April and has now been stripped out and partly demolished as part of a £11.8 million investment.

The works include the construction of a two-storey extension, as well as a new entrance, cafe, reception area, diving board structure, fitness suite and refurbished changing rooms.

Another view of inside the Hydro.

David Hawcroft, project manager at Harrogate Borough Council, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that the strip out of the building had revealed the need for some extra works, although this was "to be expected" for a project of this size.

The extra works required include the replacement of corroded steelwork and improvements to the fire protection of the steel frame.

It is anticipated that the project will be completed by next April, with reopening the following month.

Once complete, the Hydro will no longer use gas and run completely on electricity with the use of air source heat pumps and 420 solar panels.

Parts of the Hydro have been demolished to make way for a two-storey extension.

Meanwhile, foundations have been set at Fysche Field in Knaresborough in preparation for the steel structure of the new £17 million leisure centre which will have a six-lane swimming pool, health spa and fitness studios.

It is being built behind the existing Knaresborough Pool which will be demolished.

The council previously said it aims to complete the new leisure centre next July, before demolishing the old pool by the following October.

The project was approved earlier this year despite concerns over the environmental impact of demolishing a large building to replace it with another.

Foundations have been set for the new Knaresborough Leisure Centre.

Jonathan Dunk, chief development officer at the council, previously described the 30-year-old Knaresborough Pool as "at the end of its working life" and argued more swimming and exercise space was needed for the town's growing population.

In Ripon, the city's new swimming pool at the Jack Laugher Leisure and Wellness Centre has been open for six months and resulted in a big uplift in membership numbers.

However, the ongoing refurbishment of the older half of the venue has been plagued with issues caused by underground voids found at the site.

The council's cabinet recently approved remedial groundworks which will cost £3.5 million and push the total costs of the entire project above £18 million.

The new leisure centre is scheduled for completion next July.

The original contract awarded to construction company Willmott Dixon was worth £10.2 million for the project which was originally due for completion in May 2021.