Pateley Bridge residents can have say on future

Time to make a stand for the future of Pateley Bridge.

Elections are being held in May to appoint an interim authority to oversee the transition into a unitary authority, following the change to a two-tier system of council.

Coun Holt said: “Last year the Secretary of State agreed to a proposal for a North Yorkshire unitary authority with an elected Mayor, much like York and Darlington are.

“This is due to commence in May 2023 and the seven current district authorities, including Harrogate, will disappear, eventually reducing the three-tier system to a two-tier system.

Mayor of Pateley Bridge Mike Holt.

“This potentially could allow local councils, including Pateley Bridge Town Council to undertake more control of its own destiny, for example its parks and gardens which is a very exciting prospect.”

“May 2022 will also see our local elections take place which will be held on the same day as the North Yorkshire elections and gives residents and business owners an opportunity to stand for a position on Pateley Bridge Town Council.

“This will be an extremely interesting time over the next few years and I would strongly urge anyone with an interest in their local community to consider standing for election, to become a Pateley Bridge Councillor and help steer our community through these changing times.”