Pateley Bridge councillors surgeries return

Pateley Bridge issues are back on the agenda. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

Residents in Pateley Bridge are being invited to talk to their parish councillors as surgeries return following a Covid enforced suspension.

The parish council will be hosting the event on Saturday January 29 when people can take their concerns, questions or complaints to their elected representatives.

Town Mayor Coun Mike Holt said: “Back in 2019 Pateley Bridge Town Council (PBTC) started holding Councillors Surgeries.

“It was a conscious decision to try to make councillors and the council more accessible and to be able to answer questions or queries from residents and help if possible.

“We accepted that people might not want to or be able to attend the monthly council meetings in the Council Chamber.

“We also felt that it might be helpful to be available to help in a more friendly, informal situation.

“Unfortunately, due to Covid restrictions, we were unable to continue with these surgeries over the last two years, but we are now resuming these sessions, and the next surgery will be on Saturday 29th January, at the Nidd Plus office between 10am and noon.”

He added: “If you have any concerns, doubts, questions or complaints then do please call in and have a chat with one of us.

“Many will know that in local government, town and parish councils have very few powers but what we do have is the knowledge of where to go for help and often who to speak to.