Overgrown play area in Harrogate to be sold off for new housing for disabled people

This is the former play area near Claro Road and Hambleton Road.

The council-owned play area sits behind Disability Action Yorkshire's Claro Road care home and will be cleared to make way for three accommodation blocks if the sale and planning permission is agreed.

Members of Harrogate Borough Council's cabinet will be asked to approve the sale for an undisclosed sum at a meeting next Wednesday before plans are submitted at a later date.

A report to the meeting said: "The purchaser is a non-profit registered provider offering housing management and support services.

"Disposal of this asset will enable the development of an additional block of flats, providing affordable rent, supported living accommodation, for people with learning and physical disabilities."

The plans include 36 flats with a mix of one and two bedrooms at the site which is near Claro Business Park and St Roberts Catholic Primary School.

Jackie Snape, chief executive at Disability Action Yorkshire, said: “Whilst we are not the prospective purchaser of this plot of land, we are working in partnership with them.

“Following Monday's cabinet meeting, and should the purchase be given the green light, we will be in a position soon after to share our exciting plans for the development of our service.”