One-way traffic filter coming to Harrogate street in latest active travel trail

Victoria Road, Harrogate. Photo: Google.

The restrictions will be introduced for 18 months on Victoria Road where vehicles will be prevented from leaving on to Otley Road by a barrier blocking traffic.

It will link up with other active travel schemes in Harrogate town centre including the Beech Grove Low Traffic Neighbourhood, the Station Gateway project, a new cycle path on Victoria Avenue, and the long-delayed Otley Road cycle path project.

A public consultation on the Victoria Road plans has started today (13 August) and the road changes will be introduced from September.

Councillor Don Mackenzie, executive member for access at North Yorkshire County Council, said: "This addition to the existing active travel schemes in Harrogate demonstrates our commitment to encouraging sustainable transport to ease congestion and to improve air quality.

"Like the trial on Beech Grove, we look forward to receiving the views of residents during the course of this experimental order. Those views will be taken into account as part of an ongoing review of the scheme.”

Under the Victoria Road plans, existing parking restrictions on the street will remain and it will continue to be accessible to all vehicles.

And after the trial period has ended, the county council will then decide whether to make the road changes permanent, extend the experiment or set them aside.

It comes as a separate consultation on the Beech Grove Low Traffic Neighbourhood is coming to a close with residents having until tomorrow (14 August) to give their views.

These road changes were introduced in February and involved planters being placed on the road to stop through traffic and create quieter streets for pedestrians and cyclists.

Councillor Richard Cooper, leader of Harrogate Borough Council, said he was supportive of active travel schemes and that residents' views should play a key part in any future decisions.

He said: "A large proportion of greenhouse gases come from transport which is why I support measures such as active travel schemes that encourage or persuade people to leave their cars at home more often.

“Residents' feedback must be listened to, alongside that from Beech Grove, and I look forward to seeing the effect of the proposals on traffic levels in conjunction with the new cycleway on Otley Road.

"That feedback needs to be taken over a sensible period once motorists have had chance to get used to the new road priorities."

Any comments on both the Victoria Road plans and the Beech Grove Low Traffic Neighbourhood should be emailed to [email protected]