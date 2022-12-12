North Yorkshire County Council ‘committed to’ Harrogate Station Gateway, despite inflation fears

It follows mounting concerns over the increased cost of building materials and how inflation will impact delivery of the long-awaited scheme.

Conservative councillor Keane Duncan, executive member for highways at North Yorkshire County Council, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that the scheme will go ahead but that “elements could change” due to inflationary pressures and feedback from the latest public consultation.

Last month, Councillor Duncan sent a letter to David Simister, chief executive of Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce, that made ten pledges to the Harrogate business community following feedback.

These included a commitment for the new council to hold a full parking review and for regular meetings to take place during construction between business owners and the building contractor Galliford Try.

Councillor Duncan added: “I have also made clear that if we need to change elements of the scheme due to inflationary pressures, we will not compromise on quality.”

“The third consultation attracted more than 5,000 individual comments.

"This is a significant response, and it has taken longer than expected to consider all these responses in detail.

"I feel it is right and proper, however, that they are given the due attention they deserve, and this process can only strengthen the final design.”

The Gateway project has been in development for three years and aims to make the town centre more accessible with cycle lanes and pedestrianisation.

But measures such as reducing Station Parade to one-lane traffic and a part-pedestrianisation of James Street have proved to be unpopular with some business leaders in Harrogate.

Since the project first won government funding through its Transforming Cities Fund with an expected budget of £7.9m, inflation and the cost of building materials have led councils across the country to revaluate major building projects.

Last week, West Yorkshire Combined Authority announced that projects including the Bradford to Shipley Corridor, South East Bradford Access Road, Halifax Station Gateway, Leeds Inland Port are due to be “paused” indefinitely for financial reasons.

David Simister, chief executive of Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that he is unsure if the scheme in Harrogate will be delivered.

A further obstacle was placed in front of North Yorkshire County Council earlier this year when Harrogate-based property firm Hornbeam Park Developments launched a judicial review after claiming that a council-run consultation on the proposals was “unlawful”, which North Yorkshire County Council rejects.

Mr Simister said: “We first discussed the Gateway proposals in February 2020, that’s coming up to three years. It’s an awfully long time.

“With inflation rising you wonder about costs.

"The economy is conspiring against them and there’s also the threat of judicial review.

“I do want to see investment in Harrogate town centre but costs are going up.

"The council has guaranteed it will be a quality project.

"They are going to have to do more for less.”

“We are continuing the dialogue with Keane Duncan.

