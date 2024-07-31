North Yorkshire Council refuses mobile mast in Ripon due to risk of vehicles hitting it
The proposed site was on a grass verge at the roundabout that serves Dallamires Lane and the A61.
However, the council has said due to the location, there was a risk of vehicles leaving the carriageway at speed and colliding with the mast.
The council also said a proposed cabinet opens over the public footpath and may cause an obstruction to pedestrians.
The application was submitted by Cornerstone, which manages more than 20,000 similar sites across the UK that offer 4G and 5G mobile coverage for customers.
It argued in planning documents that existing masts in Ripon were at capacity so new infrastructure was needed to improve coverage in the area.
Cornerstone said the roundabout site on Dallamires Way was considered the best option as it was not near other buildings which could cause interference to the signal.
However, the firm will now have to find another location in the city after the council refused the application on Thursday July 25.
An officer said: “The siting of the development and the roads leading to the site are, by reason of their high speeds and lack of passive safe standards, considered unsuitable due to the risk of errant vehicles leaving the carriageway at speed and colliding with the proposed development.
“This is considered to have an unacceptable impact on highways safety and is therefore considered as grounds for refusal.”
