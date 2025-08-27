North Yorkshire Council issues warning over illegal flying and painting of flags as trend grows throughout the country

North Yorkshire Council has warned that painting flags on roundabouts is illegal and a public safety hazard.

Council chiefs say St George’s flags painted onto roundabouts and other road markings will be painted over, while flags attached to street furniture will be removed.

The statement from the council follows a video which has gone viral on social media, reportedly showing three people in Ripon removing and stamping on a St George’s flag.

Many people commenting on posts have criticised the actions, accusing them of disrespecting the flag and the country.

The incident comes as flags appear in communities across England following the launch of a social media campaign, dubbed “Operation Raise Your Colours”.

The trend has sparked a national debate as some view the flag as a symbol of respect and celebration, while others associate the campaign with the recent anti-immigration demonstrations.

Coun Malcolm Taylor, North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transport, said: “While we respect individuals’ rights to fly and paint flags on their own private property, they must not do so on public property.

“Such actions are not only illegal but also pose a safety risk to both pedestrians and motorists.

“The removal of unauthorised flags and markings also incurs costs to the taxpayer and may lead to delays for road users.

“Any flags painted on roundabouts or road markings will be removed as soon as resources allow. Flags affixed to street furniture, such as lampposts, will also be taken down.

“We appreciate the public’s cooperation in helping to maintain safety and respect for these shared spaces.”