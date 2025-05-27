North Yorkshire Council chair sends message of support to Liverpool parade victims
Speaking in response to the horrific events of Monday May 26, which saw more than 50 people injured after a car hit the crowd during Liverpool Football Club’s Premier League victory parade, Chair of North Yorkshire Council, Cllr George Jabbour, said: “North Yorkshire shares the sense of shock and sadness expressed by so many following the horrible scenes in Liverpool last night.
“There will have been many people from our county watching, or at the victory parade, and who are struggling to understand how such a thing could happen.
“At times like this it’s important to stand together and on behalf of our county I simply want to say our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the incident and particularly with those still in hospital and receiving treatment for their injuries.
“We are thinking of you all.”
