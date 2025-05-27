North Yorkshire Council chair sends message of support to Liverpool parade victims

The Chair of North Yorkshire Council, Coun George Jabbour, has sent a message of support to the people of Liverpool

The Chair of North Yorkshire Council, Cllr George Jabbour, has sent a message of support to the people of Liverpool.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking in response to the horrific events of Monday May 26, which saw more than 50 people injured after a car hit the crowd during Liverpool Football Club’s Premier League victory parade, Chair of North Yorkshire Council, Cllr George Jabbour, said: “North Yorkshire shares the sense of shock and sadness expressed by so many following the horrible scenes in Liverpool last night.

“There will have been many people from our county watching, or at the victory parade, and who are struggling to understand how such a thing could happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At times like this it’s important to stand together and on behalf of our county I simply want to say our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the incident and particularly with those still in hospital and receiving treatment for their injuries.

“We are thinking of you all.”