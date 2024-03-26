North Yorkshire Council brings in new tariff at car parks 'in line with inflation'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

North Yorkshire Council’s decision to implement a new tariff was made after careful consideration of several factors impacting the service.

The authority says the cost of parking facilities, including infrastructure, repairs, lighting, and security has risen, and that ensuring a safe and well-maintained environment is essential for the convenience and satisfaction of customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The car parking tariff has not increased in some areas for more than a decade, with the majority unchanged for at least three years.

North Yorkshire Council car parking charges are going up in line with inflation.

Therefore, the council will introduce an increase broadly aligned with inflation.

From April 19, there will be a 20 per cent increase across the car parking tariff, which reflects an annual increment of approximately 6.7 per cent since the last increase.

North Yorkshire Council’s corporate director of environment, Karl Battersby, said: "We continuously strive to improve our parking services to provide a better customer experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This includes investments in technology upgrades, such as automated payment systems and the installation of electric vehicle chargers to accommodate the growing market.

"We have refrained from increasing our car parking tariff for several years.

"However, to ensure we can continue to maintain the current provision and not divert funds away from vital frontline council services, we plan on introducing an increase across the car parking tariff that is in line with inflation.

"We also remain committed to improving public transport provision across North Yorkshire to ensure there are alternatives to car usage, as well as supporting efforts to become carbon neutral by 2030."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Later this year, the council will be drafting a strategy that will look at the parking provision across North Yorkshire to see where future changes and improvements can be made.

The council is also continuing to make investments in active travel so that people can opt not to use their car and instead walk, cycle or use public transport, and help to contribute to reducing their carbon footprint.