North Yorkshire Council asked to repair pothole-riddled road in Ripon
At a meeting last week, Ripon City Council agreed to ask the council to resurface Moss’s Arcade while it undertakes long-awaited repairs to the roads around the city’s market place.
That scheme is worth £830,000 and is the largest element of the council’s road repairs programme this year.
Ripon council leader Andrew Williams, who also sits on North Yorkshire Council, said Moss’s Arcade is “not in a good condition” and is “not safe for pedestrians”.
He said: “If North Yorkshire are coming to do a major scheme, then we should press them to add Moss’s Arcade too.
"So instead of two sets of disruptions we have one and Ripon can get on with being open for business.
"If you’ve got contractors coming, it makes sense to do another stretch rather than doing it later.”
North Yorkshire Council has been approached for comment.
Engineers recently undertook drilling underneath the market place roads in an attempt to understand why they are regularly in such a poor condition, often not long after they have been resurfaced.
The council previously carried out temporary repairs on the road which has included putting in sets of paving blocks and Tarmac.
But the engineers were surprised to discover that the sub base of the road was made with sand.
When it rains, water has been filtering through the surface of the road and into the sand, which is then not able to properly support the weight of the road leaving it uneven.
