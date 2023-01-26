Next phase of troubled Otley Road cycle path in Harrogate set to be scrapped

The first phase from Harlow Moor Road to Arthur’s Avenue was completed last year but received widespread criticism due to a design that asks cyclists to weave on-and-off the pavement.

This has led to some cyclists choosing to ignore the route and use the road instead.

The council had planned to build the route in three phases and a consultation ended in November that asked the public for views on three options for phase two.

However, due to the design of Otley Road it meant cyclists would again have to share the footpath with pedestrians if the cycle path was extended.

Other proposals including tarmacking some grass verges down both sides of Otley Road and the felling of a tree by Victoria Road have faced opposition.

Councillor Keane Duncan, executive member for highways and transportation at North Yorkshire County Council, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service yesterday that none of the options put forward have received public support so the council would “take a step back and think again”.

He said: “It’s fair to say it’s been pretty negative with opposition from motorists but , critically and crucially, from walkers and cyclists.

"Given the feedback it would be wrong of me to say lets crack on anyway, that would not be right.”

The council won government funding for the cycle route to reduce carbon emissions in the west of Harrogate and encourage motorists out of their cars.

It was much anticipated by groups such as Harrogate District Cycle Action and Zero Carbon Harrogate.

But Councillor Duncan said the authority has to be “upfront and honest” about the challenges it would face if it pressed ahead with phase two.

“Cyclists have said ‘I will just use the road’.

"It makes you question the benefits of phase one.

"Pedestrians said they don’t feel safe, that’s contrary to the aims of the scheme.”

Councillor Duncan said the council is drawing up alternative active travel plans for the west of Harrogate and would “not send a penny back” to the government.

However, he stressed that phase three of the scheme, from Harlow Moor Road to Cardale Park, would still go ahead as it has fewer technical hurdles to overcome than phase two.

When asked if the first phase of the cycle route had been a failure, Councillor Duncan said: “I can only change the future, I cant change the past.

“Active travel is very difficult. We can only succeed if we bring the public along with us.

“I’m keen we have a balanced approach.