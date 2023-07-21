New Harrogate Town Council likely to form in 2025 - a year later than scheduled - as councillors agree to rethink plans

It means the new council is now likely to form in 2025, a year later originally than planned.

Councillors debated proposals at a full meeting of North Yorkshire Council in Northallerton.

Officers had recommended that each of the proposed 10 wards in Harrogate, which are based on current North Yorkshire Council divisions, be represented by two councillors per ward in the town council with the exception of Saltergate, which would have one councillor.

Harrogate town centre

This followed a public consultation that overwhelmingly backed this arrangement.

However, Conservative councillors have raised concerns about two councillors representing one ward and instead backed a proposal to use single councillor wards based around the 19 former Harrogate Borough Council boundaries.

Conservative councillor for Oatlands and Pannal, John Mann, said accountability to residents would be better served with single councillor wards.

He said: “These arrangements will be with us for many decades to come and we need to get it right.”

Conservative councillor for Killinghall, Hampsthwaite and Saltergate, Michael Harrison, said he had not detected any appetite in Harrogate for the creation of a town council, particularly as it was still not clear how much the council would cost or what it would do.

It has previously been suggested by NYC that residents would pay between £40 and £60 on top of their council tax each year to cover as yet undetermined services.

Coun Harrison said: “I don’t understand what the rush is. It’s got to be absolutely right.

"Let’s pause and think about this a bit longer, although I am mindful of continual consulation and cost.”

At the meeting, several Liberal Democrat councillors said they wanted to stick with the original proposals and suggested ignoring the wishes of the previous public consultation would risk undermining democracy.

Liberal Democrat councillor for Bilton Grange and New Park, Monika Slater, said: “We’ve spent time and money consulting the public and they have spoken overwhelmingly to support the proposals put forward.

"We can’t keep asking the public questions and ignoring them when they give us an answer.”

Liberal Democrat councillor for Stray, Woodlands and Hookstone, Pat Marsh, said: “We asked, they’ve spoken, we now need to get on and deliver on what they responded to.

"We need to get on with making sure we get a Harrogate council in place ASAP, otherwise we’re letting people down.”

Councillors voted by 49 to 32 with three abstentions to consult the public on the town council being formed with single councillor wards based around the old HBC ward boundaries.