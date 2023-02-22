New chair 'honoured' to be appointed ahead of launch of North Yorkshire Council

Cllr David Ireton

Cllr David Ireton, a self-employed butcher and farmer, was elected as the county council’s chair at today’s (February 22) full council meeting.

He has served as the interim chair following the death of his predecessor, Cllr Margaret Atkinson, in November last year.

The new council will be launched on April 1 when North Yorkshire County Council and the existing seven district and borough authorities merge in the biggest shake-up of local government since 1974 to pave the way for a devolution deal.

“I was lucky enough to serve as deputy chair alongside Margaret and her passing came as a huge shock and with great sadness to everybody who had the pleasure of working with her over the years,” said Cllr Ireton.

“I am honoured to be taking on this role as we launch the new council in April which will deliver many benefits.

"We now have just one set of councillors who will be accountable for all services.

“There’s also the prospect of a devolution deal in the coming year, which represents a huge opportunity to take on more decision-making powers.

"It is a time of change for North Yorkshire and I’m proud to be part of it.”

Cllr Ireton has been a county councillor since 1999 when he won the North Craven by-election and currently represents the Bentham and Ingleton division.

He is the county council’s nominated trustee of the Longstaff Educational Foundation, which provides funds for young people of High and Low Bentham up to the age of 25 to assist them with their education.

Cllr Ireton has been a Craven district councillor since May 1998 and is Craven’s member champion for Armed Forces and Equalities.

He is also a member of the Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority.

The new deputy chair who was also appointed at today’s full council meeting is Cllr Roberta Swiers, of the Cayton division.

They will be in post until the May annual general meeting when a decision will be taken on a new chair and deputy chair.

