More homes added to 600-home Manse Farm development in Knaresborough

These are the plans for the Manse Farm development in Knaresborough.

Harrogate Borough Council's planning committee on Tuesday granted approval for an extra 24 properties at the site which is being built out by developers Taylor Wimpey and Linden Homes.

Councillors also approved changes to the road layout in order for the site to link up with separate proposals from Taylor Wimpey for 400 homes at the nearby Highfield Farm.

These plans have yet to be granted planning permission and if approved would mean over 1,000 homes would be built to the east of Knaresborough in what councillors previously described as a "new village" being tacked onto the town.

The extra homes at Manse Farm were approved despite an objection from Goldsborough and Flaxby Parish Council which said: "The total 1000 approved houses on the east side of Knaresborough, at the Manse Farm and the neighbouring Highfield Farm developments, are already excessive and inappropriate.

"Adding more housing in this, soon to be, congested area is not supported and we strongly recommend reducing the housing density at this, and each of the other developments, to make this a more rewarding living environment."

Speaking at a meeting on Tuesday, Becky Lomas, an agent for Taylor Wimpey, defended the increase in house numbers, saying it would provide more smaller family homes for the area.

She said: "The uplift in dwellings is as a result of looking at the mix of housing - we have looked at what was previously proposed and there are now more smaller family homes.

"The uplift is also only in the developable area of the site, so we haven't reduced any green space, public open space, landscaping or wildlife corridors."

Also included in the Manse Farm development are plans for a new primary school which will cater for families moving into the new homes.

In May, Elevate Multi Academy Trust was appointed by the Department for Education to run the school which will provide 210 places for pupils, with the capacity to take in a total of 420 children if needed in the future.

The project is expected to cost in the region of £5m and will be funded by North Yorkshire County Council using government grants, together with a £2m contribution from the developers.

Elevate Multi Academy Trust already runs Meadowside Academy, Aspin Park Academy and St John's C of E Primary School in Knaresborough, as well as nine other schools across Yorkshire.