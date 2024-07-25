Maltkiln developer updates proposals for 4,000-home settlement near Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Caddick Group has submitted updated proposals to the council for its 4,000-home Maltkiln scheme.

It follows a three-week consultation which included a public event at Kirk Hammerton in May attended by more than 200 people.

The Wetherby-based developer said 96 responses were submitted offering suggestions and comments about the scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It said it has now assessed the feedback received and revised its masterplan, which seeks to deliver 4,000 mixed-tenure homes, two primary schools, a mixed-use local centre and healthcare facilities.

Maltkiln plan.

Changes include new crossing points on the A59 to make it safer for pedestrians, improvements to the bridge over the railway line and better cycle access through the site.

The sports hub will also be moved closer to the proposed village centre and railway station and the location of two primary schools will also changed.

Caddick Group has also pledged to confirm the use of green spaces between the villages of Green Hammerton and Kirk Hammerton, including the provision of additional walking, cycling and horse-riding routes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Procter, director at Caddick Group, said: “We are grateful for the feedback received from the local community and stakeholders, some of which has enabled us to further refine our plans and ensure that Maltkiln serves the needs of the community both now and in the future.”

Green Party councillor Arnold Warneken, who represents the area, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that he believes infrastructure must be in place before the homes are built.

He said residents remain concerned about the encroachment of green space between Green Hammerton and Kirk Hammerton.

Cllr Warneken said: “It doesn’t come cheap to build infrastructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The more they do to address concerns the more expensive it becomes.

"The improvements they are proposing might be phased in rather than put in place on day one.

"They have listened but I don’t know why made these changes.

"I want to hear the benefits.”

North Yorkshire Council submitted its Maltkiln development plan in April to the government’s Planning Inspectorate ahead of an examination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning permission has not been granted yet but the council has a say in how the scheme will be developed as the site is the largest allocation for housing in the Harrogate local development plan.

The 107-page document includes details of the site’s boundaries, how the scheme will be developed alongside local transport infrastructure and how homes will be built to combat the effects of climate change.