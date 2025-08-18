Knaresborough neighbourhood plan: Residents invited to have their say on future development as consultation begins

Residents in Knaresborough are being invited to help shape the future of their town.

North Yorkshire Council has received draft proposals from Knaresborough Town Council which set out where communities want to see development such as homes, offices and shops – and what they should look like.

Consultations on new neighbourhood plans for the area are now open, with local people are being encouraged to have their say, including how their areas can grow sustainably, the protection of green spaces and preservation of important heritage assets.

Coun Mark Crane, North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for open to business, whose responsibilities include planning policy and local plan development, said: “This is an important opportunity for residents in Knaresborough to ensure their voices are heard.

“The consultations are an important opportunity for local communities to have their say on these neighbourhood plans, which will provide a blueprint on how future developments in their communities could look.

“If adopted, these plans can be used to determine future planning applications – so it’s vitally important that everyone has the chance to understand what has been proposed and pass on their views.”

Comments received as part of the consultation will be sent to independent examiners who will assess whether the plans meet legal requirements and if they can progress to community referendums.

The proposals have been shaped by previous local surveys to reflect the communities’ aspirations and concerns.

The protection of community services and facilities emerged as a key issue among feedback from residents.

If successful at referendum, the council will adopt the neighbourhood plans and use them alongside existing local plans to determine planning applications.

People can view the consultation documents and comment on their local area proposals by visiting North Yorkshire Council’s website at www.northyorks.gov.uk/knaresboroughneighbourhoodplan

The consultation will close at midnight on Thursday, September 25.

Printed copies of the Knaresborough documents are available to collect from the Civic Centre in Harrogate and Knaresborough Library.