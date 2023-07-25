Knaresborough councillor accuses Harrogate MP of using River Nidd sewage campaign as ‘a political tool to get elected’

But Mr Jones has fought back and said his involvement in the campaign is about him doing his job as an MP.

The issue of river pollution caused by private water companies such as Yorkshire Water — and what is being done to stop it — is expected to be one of the battlegrounds at the next general election, which could come as early as next May.

Mr Jones has won four elections in a row since 2010 but the Liberal Democrats are hopeful of taking Harrogate and Knaresborough back for the first time since the days of Phil Willis, who was MP between 1997 and 2010.

Coun Matt Walker

Mr Jones has confirmed he will stand for a fifth time and the Lib Dems have chosen former Wakefield councillor Tom Gordon as their candidate.

There are hopes that a section of the Nidd by Knaresborough Lido will be designated Bathing Water Status by the government so people can swim in it without falling ill.

It currently has high levels of the bacteria e-coli, a strong indicator of sewage or animal waste.

The campaign is gathering momentum and is being led by Mr Jones, who secured a debate on the topic in Parliament in November.

Last week, North Yorkshire councillors from all political stripes agreed to back a motion to support the campaign, brought by Conservative councillor for Bilton and Nidd Gorge Paul Haslam, when Coun Walker raised the topic of the MP’s involvement.

Coun Walker said: “People listening online and in the chamber might wonder why this motion has been brought before council. Perhaps it’s to do with a local MP using it as a political tool to try and get elected in the next general election?”

In 2021, Mr Jones was one of 265 Conservative MPs who voted down a Lords ammendment to the Environment Bill which would have forced water companies to reduce the amount of sewage they discharged.

Instead, MPs including Mr Jones backed a government ammendment to make water companies produce plans into what they are doing to reduce river pollution.

This has led to criticism from opposition parties, with Coun Walker adding: “Waters are allowed to have sewage in them because our MPs voted for it.”

In a statement sent to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Mr Jones disputed that his involvement was political and listed the things he has done to raise awareness about the campaign, which includes securing the debate in Parliament, meeting with ministers about the topic and winning the support of the chief executive of Yorkshire Water.

Referring to the contentious votes in Parliament, Mr Jones said he voted for a “costed plan to reduce the operation of the Victorian storm overflows”.

The MP also took a shot at Coun Walker’s own political career after he stood unsuccessfully for the Lib Dems in the Selby and Ainsty by-election last week, when he came sixth.

Mr Jones said: “It was good to see North Yorkshire Council vote unanimously to support the bathing water application for the River Nidd. Far from being political, such a motion supported by the local council is an important part of the application process.

"My team and I have been down at the Lido with other enthusiastic and committed volunteers collecting the information required for the bid. For whatever reason Coun Walker hasn’t chosen to be part of that practical on-the-ground activity.

“I have discussed the application with Coun Walker and his council colleagues, secured the support of the landowner and the chief executive of Yorkshire Water, spoken to government ministers, met the Environment Agency, the Nidd Catchment Area Anglers, wild swimmers, businesses and residents in and around the Nidd.

"I have discussed the successful Ilkley bathing water application with the MP for that area and led a special debate in the House of Commons on water quality.

"I have voted in Parliament for a costed plan to reduce the operation of the Victorian storm overflows.

"I have delivered thousands of leaflets and letters encouraging people to get involved and written numerous articles for the local media highlighting the issue.

"My team and I, alongside an enormous number of local volunteers, are taking positive action.

“This is what Members of Parliament should be doing and most of them, from all parties, are.

"It is not ‘using an issue as a political tool’; it is doing my job.

"Coun Walker has stood twice to be an MP, most recently in the Selby and Ainsty by-election where the Liberal Democrat vote sank by five per cent and they came sixth behind the Yorkshire Party, the Greens and Reform UK. Coun Walker lost his deposit.