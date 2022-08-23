Kex Gill A59: Costs of new route for landslip-hit road rise to almost £70m

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new carriageway is to be constructed on the A59 so traffic will no longer need to use the existing route.

North Yorkshire County Council had originally estimated that building a new carriageway for the A59 at Kex Gill would cost £61.6 million.

However, that figure has now risen to £68.8 million.

The extra costs were agreed at an executive meeting today when councillor Gareth Dadd, deputy leader of the county council, said: "I wouldn't say I'm pleased to be having to recommend a further £7.2 million for the Kex Gill project.

"But nonetheless it shows our commitment to major road improvement."

The A59 at Kex Gill is a key east-west link for North Yorkshire but it has been hit by 12 landslides in as many years, causing long diversions for motorists and extra costs for the county council.

A new route has been planned for several years and it was hoped construction would start last autumn.

However, the project has been hit by several delays including objections to compulsory land purchase orders needed for the new carriageway.

Minerals company Sibelco also attempted to call in the project for a public inquiry, but this was rejected by the government.

There is now an aim for construction to begin in January, with completion in early 2025.

Funding for the project is coming from the Department of Transport which has agreed to provide £56 million, while the remainder will be paid for by the county council which will use Brexit support cash to cover the extra costs agreed today.