The building on Victoria Avenue is next to the town’s Jobcentre Plus and is currently used by adult social care staff working for the council.

When NYC was created on April 1, the new council took control of assets held by the seven former district councils, including those owned by Harrogate Borough Council.

NYC is facing a £30m shortfall in its first year and is targeting savings of up to £252m in its first five years.

Jesmond House. Photo: Google

Officers are currently undertaking a review of properties the council now owns so it can save money, raise revenue and operate more efficiently.

The council’s Conservative executive member for finance, Gareth Dadd, said a number of “quick wins” are already underway to vacate spaces across North Yorkshire, including moving staff from Jesmond House to the Civic Centre on St Luke’s Avenue.

This could lead to the building being repurporsed, sold or rented out to businesses.

A council spokesperson said that the Civic Centre, which opened in 2017 at a cost of £13m to Harrogate Borough Council, is not on the list of buildings that are at risk of being sold.

North Yorkshire Council’s corporate director strategic resources, Gary Fielding, said: “We are looking at all council accommodation with a view to consolidating our use of buildings so we make the maximum use of the space we have, reduce our carbon footprint and bring down costs.