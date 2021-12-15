Here's when bins will be collected in Harrogate over Christmas and New Year

Households are being urged to recycle all that they can over the festive period.

The new arrangements cover the period between December 20 and January 14 when residents' rubbish and recycling will be collected on earlier or later dates depending on their usual slots.

There will be no collections on December 27 and 28, or January 3.

Here is how it will work:

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

- If your usual collection day is December 20, it will be December 18

- If on December 21, it will be December 20

- If on December 22, it will be December 21

- If on December 23, it will be December 22

- If on December 24, it will be December 23

- If on December 27, it will be December 24

- If on December 28, it will be December 29

- If on December 29, it will be December 30

- If on December 30, it will be December 31

- If on December 31, it will be January 4

- If on January 3, it will be January 5

- If on January 4, it will be January 6

- If on January 5, it will be January 7

- If on January 6, it will be January 8

- If on January 7, it will be January 10

- If on January 10, it will be January 11

- If on January 11, it will be January 12

- If on January 12, it will be January 13

- If on January 13, it will be January 14

- If on January 14, it will be January 15

The festive period is a busy time for collection crews with more waste being produced than any other time of year.

A lot of this waste can be recycled or reused, so residents are being urged by the council to make an extra effort and recycle all that they can this Christmas and New Year.

Councillor Andy Paraskos, cabinet member for environment, waste reduction and recycling at the council, said: "It may not be the number one priority for some residents during the festive period. But this year there will be changes to waste and recycling collections.

"Some collections will be earlier so I’d urge residents to check their waste and ensure it is presented before 7am on collection day.

"I’d also like to encourage residents to recycle as much as possible by checking what can and can’t be recycled."

Collection crews don't usually accept materials that won't fit in a black box or blue bag, but they will take this extra recycling over the festive period.

Residents will need to sort these extra items in clear plastic bags so crews can see what is inside.

Items that can’t be recycled at the kerbside – including electrical items and toys – can be taken to one of the three household waste recycling centres in the Harrogate district.

The sites on Harrogate's Wetherby Road and Penny Pot Lane, and Ripon's Dallamires Crescent, will be open between 8.30am and 4pm everyday except Wednesdays, Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

Anyone who is unsure about their usual collection dates should go to www.harrogate.gov.uk/inmyarea