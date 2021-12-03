Have a say in Selby District council budget

Selby District Council is proposing to freeze Council Tax as it sets out its budget priorities for the next financial year in what will be the authority’s last budget.

As from April 2023 a new unitary Council for North Yorkshire will be responsible for all council services but the budget proposals include forecasts up to 2025 to plan for a smooth transition phase and to ensure long-term projects can continue.

The Council has launched a six-week consultation on its financial proposals.

A key element of the draft budget plans for April 2022 to March 2023 is delivering the priorities set out in the Council Plan which include continuing to support town centres, economic growth, improve the environment and deliver new homes.

Leader of Selby District Council, Coun Mark Crane explained: “At a time of significant changes in local government in Selby and across North Yorkshire, your vital public services will continue.

“We are proposing to once again freeze the average Council Tax charge for Selby district next year. This means the charge for a Band D property would stay at £183.22.”