In an update, the council said the new facility, which would replace the pitch and putt course, could open next winter.

A pump track is a circular loop that consists of slopes and bumps and they have been described as being like a small rollercoaster for riders of bikes such as BMXs.

They are designed to maximize momentum and encourage movement with minimal pedalling.

The council took over the running of the popular park last year from Harrogate Borough Council and launched a public consultation on the potential move in November.

It would transform 2,000 square metres of space currently used by the pitch and putt course.

The council said it had received support from the public during the consultation and will move forward with them later this year.

The track would be accessible all year round, unlike the golf course which closes during wet weather.

It would be free and would complement the skate park, which opened in 2011.

It’s expected the pump track would cost around £2,000 to install by its in-house parks team.

North Yorkshire Council’s corporate director of environment, Karl Battersby, said: “We carried out a consultation exercise towards the end of last year to ask people for their thoughts on the potential to replace the existing nine-hole pitch and putt golf course in the Valley Gardens with a beginners’ pump track.