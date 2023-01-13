News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate set to get new civic figurehead following abolition of borough council

Harrogate will get a new civic figurehead from April to perform ceremonial duties following the abolition of Harrogate Borough Council.

By Thomas Barrett, Local Democracy Reporting Service
1 hour ago - 2 min read
Updated 13th Jan 2023, 3:42pm

The mayor has historically been appointed by Harrogate Borough Council each year, usually in May, and chairs meetings of the full council.

He or she is known as the “first citizen” of the borough and also represents the council on ceremonial occasions, welcomes visitors and attends events organised by local people and community groups.

However, the role will be abolished along with the council to make way for the unitary authority North Yorkshire Council.

In recent years the holder of the role has rotated between Conservative and Liberal Democrat councillors.

The current and final mayor is Victoria Oldham, Conservative councillor for Washburn.

The deputy mayor is Robert Windass, Conservative councillor for Boroughbridge.

From April 1, a new position called a charter trustee will be created by North Yorkshire Council and will remain in place until the likely creation of a Harrogate town council.

The charter trustee would only represent the unparished area of Harrogate, which includes the town centre and surrounding areas such as Bilton and Starbeck.

Like the current mayor of the borough, they would wear mayoral chains and other civic regalia.

North Yorkshire County Council leader, Councillor Carl Les, who will also lead the new authority, said the first charter trustees would be voted in by councillors at a meeting in April.

These will be the ten councillors who sit on North Yorkshire Council with wards that fall within the unparished area.

He said: “Charter trustees will come into existence on April 1, following the dissolution of Harrogate Borough Council, and will remain in place unless or until a town council is created which would take responsibility for the continuation of the mayoral and civic function.

“They will be responsible for the mayoral chains and other civic regalia and for continuing any ceremonial rights and traditions in the unparished areas.”

