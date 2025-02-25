Harrogate, Scarborough and Ryedale among sites chosen for 1000s of new homes in North Yorkshire

Potential development sites submitted so far to the council. Image: North Yorkshire Council.

Hundreds of sites where tens of thousands of new homes could be built over the next two decades have been put forward by landowners in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Council has published maps showing the location of all the sites submitted so far for possible inclusion in its local plan, which will govern where housing and business developments can take place over the next 15 to 20 years.

Officials will now assess the submitted sites to determine which could be taken forward before a public consultation is held.

North Yorkshire Council has stressed that just because details of submitted sites have been published, it does not mean they will make it into the finalised local plan.

A spokesperson said: “We are preparing a new local plan for North Yorkshire and as part of that process, we invited people to submit sites for consideration to meet the future needs of housing, employment, retail etc.

“We are in the early stages of assessing these sites and the inclusion of a site on this list does not mean that it will be suitable for inclusion in the local plan for future development.

“Significant work to determine the growth strategy for North Yorkshire and the assessment of individual sites to deliver it will need to take place before identifying the preferred sites.”

The council said it would not be accepting comments on the sites yet.

The spokesperson added: “A comprehensive consultation at a later date will seek the views of the community on all sites, at which stage further work will have been completed to give a greater direction as to whether such sites are likely to be recommended for allocation or dismissed.”

North Yorkshire Council has been given an annual housebuilding target of 4,077 houses from the Government, more than triple the previous figure.

Planners currently use local plans developed by the former district and borough councils before the launch of the unitary authority in 2023.

Visit /www.northyorks.gov.uk/planning-and-conservation/planning-policy/call-sites-north-yorkshire-local-plan to see the sites submitted so far.

Craven

By far the largest submitted site in Craven, which is predominantly inside the Yorkshire Dales National Park and so will not be governed by the North Yorkshire Council local plan, is to the west of Skipton, either side of the A59, surrounding the small village of Broughton.

A large plot of land to the east of the Dales village of Gargrave has also been proposed, along with smaller plots at several smaller towns and villages including Ingleton and Giggleswick.

Hambleton

The plots put forward in the Hambleton area include land on either side of the Bedale bypass and large parcels in Aiskew, which has already seen considerable housing development in recent years.

Fields to the south of Bedale, towards Exelby, have also been put forward.

Fields on all sides of Northallerton have been submitted for possible development, including land to the north of the A684 on the road towards Ainderby Steeple.

Other proposed sites include Alanbrooke Barracks, in Topcliffe, near Thirsk, which is due to close in 2031.

Harrogate

Dozens of sites on the edge of Harrogate have been put forward, including some on land designated as ‘green belt’.

In Ripon, as well as a large plot to the east of the town between the A61 and the River Ure, land surrounding the cathedral has also been submitted, including the Minster Gardens which were earmarked for a controversial cathedral annexe until the application was withdrawn earlier this month.

Large areas on the outskirts of Boroughbridge have also been submitted for possible inclusion in the plan.

Richmondshire

Dozens of sites have been put forward in the Richmondshire area.

They include much of the green space which currently separates Catterick Garrison and Colburn.

A large parcel of land to the west of Horne Road, Catterick Garrison, has also been submitted, as well as a number of sizeable plots in the Catterick Village, Scorton and Brompton-on-Swale area.

In Richmond, land off Westfields and Hurgill Road, which was the subject of a controversial plan for 32 houses that was rejected last year by North Yorkshire Council, has been put forward for inclusion.

Undeveloped land on the edge of Leyburn has also been proposed, along with fields on the edge of the Wensleydale village of Redmire.

Ryedale

Much of the Ryedale area is covered by the North York Moors National Park Authority which will draw up its own local plan.

However, outside of the park, plots of land to the west of Malton have been submitted, as well as large areas to the east, west and south of Norton-on-Derwent.

Scarborough

Like Ryedale, much of the Scarborough area is covered by the North York Moors National Park.

Of the land outside the park, one of the biggest proposed plots is to the south of Cayton and Eastfield.

Smaller parcels of land have been submitted near Irton and Seamer.

Land on either side of the A171 near the edge of Whitby has also been suggested for development, as well as a plot to the north of the village of Briggswath.

Selby

In the Selby area, the submitted sites include Leeds East Airport, near Church Fenton, as well as several large sites on the edge of Selby.

Plots on the edge of towns including Tadcaster and Sherburn-in-Elmet have also been suggested, together with a large plot of land to the west of the A19, south of Escrick.